Houston Rocket Kevin Porter Jr. Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting WNBA Player Girlfriend

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter, Jr. has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick.

The two were in New York City celebrating Fashion Week. Multiple reports say that when Porter, 23, returned to the Millenium Hilton New York after a night of partying, Gondrezick, 26, locked him out of the room. After he had hotel security let him in, the two got into an altercation.

Porter was arrested early Monday for allegedly choking and hitting Grondrezick after police responded to a 911 call. She complained of neck pain and had a laceration on her face, telling police she woke up to Porter beating her.

She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and is listed in stable condition. Porter, who was born Bryan Kevin Porter, Jr. was charged with assault and strangulation.

Kevin and Kysre celebrated their first anniversary on social media in February with a post on Kysre’s Twitter account.

“1 year anniversary” she posted with a heart emoji, tagging her boyfriend.

It’s the latest in a series of tragedies that have plagued the Gondrezick family. Kysre Gondrezick is the sister of Kalabrya Haskins, the widow of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Their father, former NBA player Grant Gondrezick, died suddenly in 2021 due to heart failure at the age of 57. His older brother Glen Gondrezick, who also played in the NBA, died in 2009 at the age of 53, a year after receiving a heart transplant.

The Gondrezick sisters, who both played high school basketball in Michigan, were in a car accident in 2011 that injured them and their mother, Lisa, who was driving.

Kalabrya flatlined en route to the hospital.

“I don’t really talk about it,” Kysre told ESPN. “But I saw it happening. I was in the mirror fixing my hair. I saw a car swerve in front of us, and I yelled ‘Mommy,’ hoping she could stop the car in time — but it was too late. He came in full-force.”

Kysre played for both the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, leaving the sport in 2021 after her father died. She hasn’t played in the league since.

“As I began to take notice of the change within myself and basketball, during the time I looked forward to the WNBA Olympic Break, I realized that my mental imbalance couldn’t allow me to find the joy in rest and recovery,” she said then on social media. “Instead, I didn’t know how to be still and I didn’t have enough strength to get up. I was unable to identify these many emotions and I immediately sought help.”

In July 2021, Kalabrya was accused of assaulting her new husband Dwayne Haskins in Las Vegas, causing him to lose a tooth. Though she was charged with battery and domestic violence, the charges were dropped in January 2022.

Haskins, an Ohio State star who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after less than two controversy-marred seasons in Washington, was killed on April 9, 2022, when he tried to cross a highway in Florida to get gas.

Kelvin Porter, Jr. has also seen his fair share of family tragedy. Raised in Seattle, the former USC Trojans star’s father was killed when he was four years old. His father, also a high school basketball star, was fatally shot when he tried to break up a fight.

The Houston Rockets say they are “gathering more information,” about the incident.

