Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The tragic shooting death of Young Dolph and the swirling speculation of who did the deed has dominated much of the news this week as expected. As it often happens after the murder of a recording artist. the South Memphis rapper’s peers have offered their words of respect in the wake of Dolph’s unfortunate passing.

Young Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot and killed on November 17 outside of a cookie shop he frequented and promoted on social media according to reports. While Dolph famously had a long-running feud with Yo Gotti, Soulja Boy threw his name into the mix by egging on beef and reportedly put out a bounty. The “Crank Dat” rapper also got into a social media back and forth with Trouble, and Drakeo The Ruler also had words for the Atlanta artist.

Meanwhile, Key Glock, Dolph’s cousin and a frequent collaborator deleted all of his social media accounts after Dolph was reported dead.

Artists such as past collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, and many more gave their condolences to Young Dolph’s family and upheld his legacy in the game. We’ve got the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Hip-Hop Stars Salute The Late Young Dolph #RIPYoungDolph was originally published on hiphopwired.com