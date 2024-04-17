Listen Live
Sports

Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Google Pixel & WNBA at the WNBA Draft 2024

Source: Marleen Moise / Getty

Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season

The WNBA player salaries for the 2024 season have sparked discussions around the adequacy of compensation in professional women’s basketball.

Despite the immense talent and dedication of players, the disparity between WNBA salaries and those in other professional sports leagues, such as the NBA, remains significant.

A few of the main factors that have stirred the pot has been:

  • Caitlin Clark’s rookie salary controversy
  • WNBA salaries compared to NBA salaries
  • Women calls for pay equity
  • Challenges and opportunities around providing fair pay
  • If there is a future plan needing to be implemented

The ongoing dialogue surrounding WNBA player salaries underscores the importance of addressing pay equity in sports and promoting a more inclusive and equitable landscape for women athletes.

Take a look below at the Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season based on their 2024 cap hit.

Find full list here.

The post Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Arike Ogunbowale | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984

Arike Ogunbowale | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984 Source:Getty

2. Kahleah Copper | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984

Kahleah Copper | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984 Source:Getty

3. Jewell Loyd | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984

Jewell Loyd | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984 Source:Getty

4. Diana Taurasi | 2024 Cap Hit: $234,936

Diana Taurasi | 2024 Cap Hit: $234,936 Source:Getty

5. Natasha Howard | 2024 Cap Hit: $234,350

Natasha Howard | 2024 Cap Hit: $234,350 Source:Getty

6. Alyssa Thomas | 2024 Cap Hit: $218,000

Alyssa Thomas | 2024 Cap Hit: $218,000 Source:Getty

7. Brionna Jones | 2024 Cap Hit: $212,500

Brionna Jones | 2024 Cap Hit: $212,500 Source:Getty

8. Kelsey Mitchell | 2024 Cap Hit: $212,000

Kelsey Mitchell | 2024 Cap Hit: $212,000 Source:Getty

9. Napheesa Collier | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,219

Napheesa Collier | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,219 Source:Getty

10. Skylar Diggins-Smith | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,219

Skylar Diggins-Smith | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,219 Source:Getty

11. Marina Mabrey | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,000

Marina Mabrey | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,000 Source:Getty

12. Kayla McBride | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,000

Kayla McBride | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,000 Source:Getty

13. Breanna Stewart | 2024 Cap Hit: $205,000

Breanna Stewart | 2024 Cap Hit: $205,000 Source:Getty

14. Nneka Ogwunike | 2024 Cap Hit: $204,500

Nneka Ogwunike | 2024 Cap Hit: $204,500 Source:Getty

15. Erica Wheeler | 2024 Cap Hit: $202,154

Erica Wheeler | 2024 Cap Hit: $202,154 Source:Getty

16. Sabrina Ionescu | 2024 Cap Hit: $202,000

Sabrina Ionescu | 2024 Cap Hit: $202,000 Source:Getty

17. A’ja Wilson | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000

A'ja Wilson | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000 Source:Getty

18. Cheyenne Parker | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000

Cheyenne Parker | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000 Source:Getty

19. DeWanna Bonner | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000

DeWanna Bonner | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000 Source:Getty

20. Kelsey Plum | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000

Kelsey Plum | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000 Source:Getty
Trending
Entertainment

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

Entertainment

Ciara Says It’s ‘Tough’ Trying To Lose 70 Pounds After Welcoming 4th Child

News

Meet The Richest Black Man In The World

Entertainment

Sanaa Lathan’s Latest Bathing Suit Pic Is A Reminder That Natural Bodies Are Winning

Pop Culture

Angel Reese Wears A Hooded Sparkly Bronx And Banco Gown To The 2024 WNBA Draft

Athletes

Jason Whitlock Says Angel Reese Needed To ‘Cover Up’ At WNBA Draft, Not White Athletes

Style & Fashion

Erykah Badu Gives ‘Main Character Energy’ In Marni

Entertainment

Rumi Carter Breaks Big Sister Blue Ivy’s Record For Youngest Female Artist On Billboard Hot 100

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close