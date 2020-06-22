Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated Father’s Day

This past weekend we got the chance to honor the great fathers in our lives. Both related and non-blood fathers and father figures were honored.

Father’s Day has passed but the amount of love the fathers got from around the world was magical!

Many celebrities took to social media to champion the great fathers in their lives.

Rapper Fabolous not only celebrated Father’s Day with his family but also got the news he and his wife Emily B are expecting a new child!

Check out the official Celebrity Father’s Day 2020 Photos below!

