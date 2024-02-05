Grammys 2024: Top 8 Tear-Jerking Moments [WATCH]

One of the world’s most watched awards shows, the Grammys, was surely a night to remember. In between the pre-show fun, show-stopping performances, and history-making, there were quite a few emotional moments that warmed the hearts of viewers worldwide.
After receiving this highly prestigious award, “artists will often see a boost in album sales and streaming numbers…called the “Grammy bump,” but the size of the bump often correlates with how many awards are collected and when in the ceremony the wins occur. Generally, primetime award wins and [performances] during the main telecast will yield bigger gains,” according to Billboard.com
Being honored at music’s biggest event is a major goal for many artist, so naturally, it can be an emotional when that dream comes true!
Below are the 2024 Grammy Award categories and winners (in bold):
Best pop solo performance: Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Best música urbana album: Karol G, “Mañana Será Bonito”
Best country album: Lainey Wilson, “Bell Bottom Country”
Best R&B song: SZA, “Snooze”
Best pop vocal album: Taylor Swift, “Midnights” — Winner
Song of the year: “What Was I Made For?” (from the motion picture “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — Winner
Best new artist: Victoria Monét
Record of the year: “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
Album of the year: “Midnights,” Taylor Swift
Scroll to Watch Our Top 8 Most Tear-jerking Moments of the 2024 Grammys!
