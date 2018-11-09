Gone But Not Forgotten: Gerald Levert Throughout The Years [PHOTOS]

Gerald Levert, who was born to O’Jays singer Eddie Levert in Philadelphia on July 13, 1996 and grew up in a suburb of Cleveland, was a singer whose voice will always be remembered. 

On Nov. 10, 2006, he was found dead in his bed at his Cleveland, Ohio home where his cousin tried to wake him. up. Original reports said he had a heart attack but an autopsy later revealed that he passed away from an accidental drug overdose (combining prescription meds with over-the-counter meds. He’d been prescribed medicine for pain from a shoulder injury, achilles tendon surgery and anxiety, and took some antihistamines. It turned out, he had pneumonia.

Levert was only 40-years-old. 

Take a looks at photos of him over the years below… 

