As the NBA playoffs are blossoming, GloRilla has locked in her pick to be the MVP of 2023-2024’s cuffing season. GloRilla spent some time in Indianapolis for this years NBA All-Star weekend, where she met NBA superstar Dame Lillard. The Memphis rapper just sent her fans on a manhunt to see if Lillard was accounted for.

“who n**** dis is ? Cause I want him” GloRilla wrote in a recently deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf”.



GloRilla seemingly removed the original post from her account, but the cat is out of the bag. With Dame being recently single and GloRilla on the hunt for what she wants, fans of the pop culture world could only hope for a potential date night between the two.

Check out reactions to GloRilla’s Social Media Post below!

GloRilla Shoots Her Shot at Dame Lillard on Social Media! was originally published on wrnbhd2.com