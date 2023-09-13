Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023
In college football, there are players with some truly entertaining and amusing names.
From General Booty to Pig Cage, these names add a touch of humor and uniqueness to the game when you come across one of them on a Saturday.
These names have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts.
Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in college football but we think we have the best list yet!
While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft. They showcase their skills on the field on a daily basis, regardless of the humorous nature of their names.
Check out our list of Funniest College Football Player Names of 2023 below!
Check out other list from Cotton’s List.
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023 was originally published on 1075thefan.com
1. General Booty – QB – OklahomaSource:Oklahoma Athletics
Photo used from Oklahoma athletics.
2. Decoldest Crawford – Wide Receiver – Louisiana TechSource:Louisiana Tech Athletics
Photo used from Louisiana Tech athletics.
3. Rowdy beers – TE – Florida International University (FIU)Source:FIU Athletics
Photo used from FIU athletics.
4. Moh Bility – Defensive Back – University of North Texas (UNT)Source:UNT Athletics
Photo used from UNT athletics.
5. Shitta Sillah – Defensive end – Boston CollegeSource:Boston College Athletics
Photo used from Boston College athletics.
6. De’Realyst Clark – Wide receiver – Defiance CollegeSource:Defiance Athletics
Photo used from Defiance College athletics.
7. Dude Person – Defensive Back – University of Central Arkansas (UCA)Source:UCA Athletics
Photo used from UCA athletics.
8. Memorable Factor – Linebacker – DukeSource:Duke Athletics
Photo used from Duke athletics.
9. Phat Watts – Wide Receiver – TulaneSource:Tulane Athletics
Photo used from Tulane athletics.
10. Panda Askew – Lineman – CharlotteSource:Charlotte Athletics
Photo used from Charlotte athletics.
11. Tiger Shanks – Lineman – UNLVSource:UNLV Athletics
Photo used from UNLV athletics.
12. Kavosiey Smoke – RB – KentuckySource:Kentucky Athletics
Photo used from Kentucky athletics.
13. Kool-Aid Mckinstry – Defensive back – AlabamaSource:Alabama Athletics
Photo used from Alabama athletics.
14. Pig Cage – Defensive back – LSUSource:LSU Athletics
Photo used from LSU athletics.
15. Jaden Muskrat – Lineman – AuburnSource:Auburn Athletics
Photo used from Auburn athletics.
16. Parker Titsworth – Center – Ohio UniversitySource:Ohio University Athletics
Photo used from Ohio athletics.
17. Storm Duck – Defensive Back – North CarolinaSource:North Carolina Athletics
Photo used from North Carolina athletics.
18. Dodge Saucer – Lineman – Iowa StateSource:Iowa State Athletics
Photo used from Iowa State athletics.
19. Fish McWilliams – Lineman – University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)Source:UAB Athletics
Photo used from UAB athletics.
20. Chief Borders – Linebacker – NebraskaSource:Nebraska Athletics
Photo used from Nebraska athletics.
21. Major Burns – Safety – LSUSource:LSU Athletics
Photo used from LSU athletics.