Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship

Published on March 28, 2024

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship

Source: Rob Carr / Getty


The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after it was struck by a large cargo ship.

At the time of the collapse, eight members of a construction crew were repairing potholes on the bridge deck. Authorities said two of the workers were rescued while search and recovery efforts remain underway for the others.

Here are photos of the aftermath of the loss of a Maryland landmark.

