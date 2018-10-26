Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (10/20-10/26)

Posted 22 hours ago

1. Kelly Rowland Always Looks Stunning

View this post on Instagram

🕶

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

2. Lance Gross Shows Stacey Abrams Love

3. Ayesha Curry Shares A Little About Being a “Mompreneur”

4. Porsha, Cynthia and NeNe Show Off Their Selfie Skills

5. Mary J Hosts The Premier of Quincy Jones’ Movie

6. Bey Dropped Some New Photos

7. Monica, Tiny and Toya Have Beautiful Daghters

View this post on Instagram

Why they so cute tho💫⭐️🌟

A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on

8. Kenya Moore And Mark Daly At Their Baby Shower

9. Tyrese Shows Off His Beautiful Baby Girl

10. North West Is Growing Up!

View this post on Instagram

My cutie 💥⚡️💥

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Related Galleries
Baby Bump Watch: Meghan Markle Is Growing & Glowing
Mayor Andrew Gillum Shreds Ron DeSantis In Their Second Debate
Celeb Couples That Have Been Married For 10 Or More Years!
Celebs With Big Foreheads
Kenya Moore's Baby Shower Was Beautiful!
Star Transformation: Dorinda Clark Cole Over The Years [PHOTOS]
Close