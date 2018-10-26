Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (10/20-10/26)

View this post on Instagram

Being a #mompreneur can be challenging. It means later nights and earlier mornings, time away from my kids when I need to spend time with my business, and time away from my business when I want to spend time with my kids. Most days, I wish there were 2 of me… or 5 of me. The juggle is real! We all need a relentless advocate backing us, to help us get online and turn our dreams into reality, which is why I’m thrilled to announce my new partnership with @GoDaddy (this hits especially close to home because they’ve helped my mom and dad with their businesses for over a decade!). We’re working on something big together and I can’t wait to share it with you soon...