Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (11/09-11/15)

Posted 13 hours ago

1. CiCi & SiSi

View this post on Instagram

Twinning #DaddysGirls🖤

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

2. Ciara Looks Great!

3. Tracee Ellis Ross

View this post on Instagram

Smile for the gram

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

4. Jordyn Woods And Her Little Sister Jodi Woods Are Twins

View this post on Instagram

just twinning 😅 I released my lashes with @eylureofficial in February! Since then we’ve won awards for being the best lash for sensitive eyes and I really was hoping to provide a lash for people who wanted to go the more natural route or try lashes for the first time. I’ve heard a lot of nurses and people in that field love my lashes because they are lightweight but still give you that extra pop. I was comfortable enough to let me little sister try them today, which normally I would be against her putting on a lash, and I was surprised to see that it made us look even more alike😂 they can look deceivingly light in the box but once you try them on I think you’ll love them! They’re available online and in @ultabeauty and @superdrug 🥰 let me know what you think. Also I finally filmed that soft glam makeup tutorial today so make sure you’re subscribed to my YouTube to see when my video goes live 🤩

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

5. Little True Thompson

View this post on Instagram

♡ I love you TuTu ♡

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

6. How Cute Is Baby Lennon Gross?

View this post on Instagram

LL Kool G 🐢 Drip 💧

A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on

7. Monica and Kevin Gates

8. Kulture Is Too Cute

9. Lance Gross Takes Great Selfies

10. Lenny Kravitz And Shaka Khan

View this post on Instagram

Chaka Khan...Chaka Khan...⁣⁣ 📸: @ken_kandy

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) on

