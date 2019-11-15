Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (11/09-11/15)

View this post on Instagram

just twinning 😅 I released my lashes with @eylureofficial in February! Since then we’ve won awards for being the best lash for sensitive eyes and I really was hoping to provide a lash for people who wanted to go the more natural route or try lashes for the first time. I’ve heard a lot of nurses and people in that field love my lashes because they are lightweight but still give you that extra pop. I was comfortable enough to let me little sister try them today, which normally I would be against her putting on a lash, and I was surprised to see that it made us look even more alike😂 they can look deceivingly light in the box but once you try them on I think you’ll love them! They’re available online and in @ultabeauty and @superdrug 🥰 let me know what you think. Also I finally filmed that soft glam makeup tutorial today so make sure you’re subscribed to my YouTube to see when my video goes live 🤩