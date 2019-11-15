Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (11/09-11/15)

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
Posted 13 hours ago
View this post on Instagram Twinning #DaddysGirls🖤 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Nov 11, 2019 at 9:06am PST
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Nov 14, 2019 at 5:48pm PST
View this post on Instagram Smile for the gram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Nov 13, 2019 at 7:57pm PST
View this post on Instagram just twinning 😅 I released my lashes with @eylureofficial in February! Since then we’ve won awards for being the best lash for sensitive eyes and I really was hoping to provide a lash for people who wanted to go the more natural route or try lashes for the first time. I’ve heard a lot of nurses and people in that field love my lashes because they are lightweight but still give you that extra pop. I was comfortable enough to let me little sister try them today, which normally I would be against her putting on a lash, and I was surprised to see that it made us look even more alike😂 they can look deceivingly light in the box but once you try them on I think you’ll love them! They’re available online and in @ultabeauty and @superdrug 🥰 let me know what you think. Also I finally filmed that soft glam makeup tutorial today so make sure you’re subscribed to my YouTube to see when my video goes live 🤩 A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Nov 14, 2019 at 3:46pm PST
View this post on Instagram ♡ I love you TuTu ♡ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 12, 2019 at 7:48am PST
View this post on Instagram LL Kool G 🐢 Drip 💧 A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Nov 10, 2019 at 3:39pm PST
View this post on Instagram God places and aligns with Purpose @iamkevingates you often give me credit for things that were already within you!! In all my efforts to love & encourage you, this year you have had to love & encourage me🖤 #ForeverGrateful #MotherOfGreatMen 📷: @shotbyspencer A post shared by Monica 🖤 (@monicadenise) on Nov 13, 2019 at 9:00am PST
View this post on Instagram Mom life Look easy don’t it ? But Booooyyyyy o booooyyyy 😩😩😩😩😩😩🤦🏽♀️ A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on Nov 2, 2019 at 6:04pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Studying my Audition lines with Denzel Washington today. #tshirtgamestrong #lipslookextradry 🤔 A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Nov 12, 2019 at 12:54pm PST
View this post on Instagram Chaka Khan...Chaka Khan... 📸: @ken_kandy A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) on Nov 13, 2019 at 7:34am PST
