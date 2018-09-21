Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (09/15-09/21)

Posted 11 hours ago

1. Porsha Williams Announced Her Pregnancy

2. Beyonce Shared A Concert Picture

3. Omari Hardwick And His ‘Boys’

View this post on Instagram

My boys. One real. The other pretend. Both challenging. #GMADay

A post shared by Omari Hardwick (@omarihardwickofficial) on

4. Lance Gross’ Adorable Son Visited Him On Set

5. Monica’s Beautiful Daughter Spent Some Time With Aunt Tiny

6. Angela Bassett Stopped By The Jimmy Fallon Show

7. Drake Shared A Throwback

View this post on Instagram

901 Shelby Drive

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

8. Keri Hilson Hanging Out With Monica

9. Jennifer Hudson Shares A Selfie

10. J Lo Showed Off Her Amazing Bod

