Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (08/31-09/06)

Posted September 6, 2019

1. Beyonce Celebrated Her 38th Birthday

2. Lance Gross Sends Well Wishes To Kevin Hart

Heal Strong Homie. We love ya man!

3. Chanel Iman Shows Off Her Baby Bump

4. How Cute Are The Wades?!

5. Teyana Taylor And Monica’s Girls!

6. Royalty Brown Is Too Cute

7. Yara Remembers Peter Lindberh

8. Chrissy And John’s Babies Are Precious

🥰

9. Cardi Is Colorful

Ight imma head out .

10. Who Doesn’t Love A Tank Pic?!

