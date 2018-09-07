Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
View this post on Instagram At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it. This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future. I love you, Hive. B A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 6, 2018 at 8:19am PDT
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 6, 2018 at 8:19am PDT
View this post on Instagram It’s already your birthday where you are ❤️So Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better! On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born ❤️ I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday . For the rest of my life ! Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤️! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂💐💐💐🐝🐝🐝 A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Sep 3, 2018 at 6:35pm PDT
A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Sep 3, 2018 at 6:35pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Each day , I strive to be better .. Working on me keeps me focused on my family, friends & business... The greatest distraction can be tending to the business of others instead of your own!! Don’t get caught up!! #GreenLanternLightingTheWay LOL A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Sep 6, 2018 at 9:23am PDT
A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Sep 6, 2018 at 9:23am PDT
View this post on Instagram Class is back in Session! 🐢 A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Sep 4, 2018 at 8:32am PDT
A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on Sep 4, 2018 at 8:32am PDT
View this post on Instagram I LOVE LONG WEEKENDS A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Sep 4, 2018 at 2:55pm PDT
A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Sep 4, 2018 at 2:55pm PDT
View this post on Instagram Wild Hair Don’t Care. *Don’t worry I’m holding her up from the back A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 2, 2018 at 10:26pm PDT
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 2, 2018 at 10:26pm PDT
View this post on Instagram I still can’t believe how much bounty you get from a few seedlings. Anyone else growing tomatoes? Mine are poppin’ right now! #harvestday A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Aug 30, 2018 at 10:25am PDT
A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Aug 30, 2018 at 10:25am PDT
View this post on Instagram Elf life 💕 @tonibraxton A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Aug 30, 2018 at 11:54am PDT
A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Aug 30, 2018 at 11:54am PDT
View this post on Instagram Find your own peace ! I know, I did ! Hope u had a great Labor Day weekend too ! Now let the dragging of the face begin even more ! @wallybean1 my life partner ! A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Sep 3, 2018 at 6:58pm PDT
A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Sep 3, 2018 at 6:58pm PDT
View this post on Instagram My Baby A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Sep 6, 2018 at 4:27am PDT
A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Sep 6, 2018 at 4:27am PDT