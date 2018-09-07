Beyonce , Instagram , Jennifer Hudson

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)

Posted 8 hours ago

1. Beyonce And Jay-Z Celebrate #BeyDay In Italy

2. Ms. Tina Shared A Sweet Message To Bey For Her Birthday

View this post on Instagram

It’s already your birthday where you are ❤️So Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better! On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn’t even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born ❤️ I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday . For the rest of my life ! Sometimes i can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤️! The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂💐💐💐🐝🐝🐝

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

3. Monica Has New Hair! Are We Feeling It?

4. Lance Gross’ Baby Girl Headed To School

View this post on Instagram

Class is back in Session! 🐢

A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on

5. Tracee Ellis Ross Enjoyed Her Long Weekend

View this post on Instagram

I LOVE LONG WEEKENDS

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

6. Kim K Shared An Adorable Photo Of Saint & Chi West

7. It’s Harvest Time For Oprah

8. Tamar and Toni Spending Some Sister Time

View this post on Instagram

Elf life 💕 @tonibraxton

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

9. Jennifer Hudson Enjoyed Her Labor Day Weekend

10. Fantasia Shared A Photo Of Her Son

View this post on Instagram

My Baby

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

Related Galleries
37 Photos To Celebrate Queen Bey Turning 37!
Gorgeous Celebs Over 40
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Of Hollywood's Finest Men
These Celebs Are Business Owners
15 Celebrity Babies We Welcomed So Far In 2018
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/28-08/03)
Close