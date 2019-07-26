CLOSE
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did This Week On Instagram

Posted July 26, 2019

1. Jada Pinkett Smith Looks Amazing

2. Ludacris And His Wife Enjoyed A Date Night

View this post on Instagram

#datenight On the train ❤️

A post shared by Eudoxie (Eh-dox-ee) Bridges (@eudoxie) on

3. Lance Gross And Christina Milian Found A New Snack Spot In LA

4. Beyonce!

5. Porsha And Shamea Enjoyed A Night Out

View this post on Instagram

Mommas on the loose 🔥 @shameamorton

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on

6. Kenya Still Got It

7. Tia And Tamera Back In The Day

View this post on Instagram

Sista, Sista TBT

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

8. Ciara Is Stunning

9. Kelly Rowland Is Beautiful!

10. Sza Has A New Hairstyle

View this post on Instagram

💗🍭🍬 @iam_jonathan_

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

