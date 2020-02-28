CLOSE
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/

Posted 15 hours ago

1. Ciara and Russell’s babies are too cute

View this post on Instagram

Pure Love ❤️ ❤️. #Bro and #Sis

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

2. Luda enjoyed carnival in Trinidad

3. Kenya is flawless

View this post on Instagram

Short but oh so sweet ❤️ photo credit @freddyoart

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on

4. Kobe Bryant’s sister got a tattoo honoring him and GiGi

5. Lance Gross takes the best selfies

View this post on Instagram

Earlier today at the office. #H50 #LincolnCole🎬

A post shared by lancegross (@lancegross) on

6. Kelly Rowland is perfection

7. Porsha in Trinidad for carnival

8. Nicki Minaj won carnival!

View this post on Instagram

Trini to di 🦴

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

9. Flawless

10. Mama Tina is fly

