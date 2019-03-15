Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram (03/09-03/15)
Posted 5 hours ago
1. Will Smith Got His Twerk On
View this post on Instagram
Instagram: Back online. Me:
A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on
2. LeToya Luckett On Mommy Duties
View this post on Instagram
#ad Hey loves!! @DockATot is such a game changer. It's been so amazing for Gianna 🌸 and my #1 baby product. It travels so well and I always have a safe place for Gianna🌸 to lounge and rest. She sleeps so much better in this thing. This is the Deluxe+ size so it's perfect for babies under 8 months and the Grand size can grow with them until they are 3 years+! I’m so excited to offer everyone 15% off their DockATot order AND host a DockATot giveaway - keep reading for details! #sponsored - If you'd like to grab your own DockATot, use code "LeToya15" at checkout for 15% off at dockatot.com. Code is active until 3/18/19. - Now it's #Giveaway time! What are the prizes? TWO GRAND OR DELUXE DOCKS - one for you and one for a friend! This giveaway includes everything I got for Gianna🌸 : Grand or Deluxe+ dock AND a Grand or Deluxe+ TravelBag (value of $400+). The contest ends at 12:00pm PST on 3/16/19. Winner will be randomly selected on 3/18/19 and notified by DM by DockATot. - How to win: Like this photo Follow me and @dockatot Tag your BFF, so she can share the winnings! - #dockatot #giveaway #babygear #babylounger - NOTE: By entering you confirm you are 18+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility and agree to Instagram's terms of use. This contest is not affiliated with Instagram in any way. Your Instagram account must be set to public. US shipping addresses only. No PO boxes.
A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on
3. Remy Ma And Papoose’s Baby Girl Is 3 Months Old
View this post on Instagram
REMINISCE MACKENZIE 👶🏽 She’s 3 months old today 💋@papoosepapoose Our beautiful Golden Child is growing so fast...too fast😢 I’m already feeling like I should get in “Remy MArtha” mode and start planning her 1st birthday party🥰😈 (I’m fiending😂) #KenzieGirl #MeetTheMackies #BlackLove #RemyMa 📸 @danielvasquezphotos
A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on
4. Tyrese’s Daughter Is So Cute
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on
5. John Legend And Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Girl Got A Big Girl Bed
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on
6. Solange Is Stunning
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by @ saintrecords on
7. Diddy Remembers Craig Mack
View this post on Instagram
We love you and miss you Craig. BAD BOY 4 LIFE 🙏🏿🙏🏿
A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on
8. The Gang Is All Here
View this post on Instagram
Our plan was to do it with Precious... Gods plan was for us to do it for Precious... Embracing, Loving & Teaching each other, The Precious P way!! @troubleman31 & his angels ... Charlie’s didn’t have a thang on us !! We support you brother ♥️
A post shared by Monica 🖤 (@monicabrown) on
9. Empire Is Back!
10. Gabrielle Union And Baby Kaavia
- Discuss
- Get Inspired
- Get Polling
- Get Support
- https://blackamericaweb.com/134199/marvin-gaye-is-the-peoples-choice-for-top-rb-male/
- https://blackamericaweb.com/136368/whitney-houston-your-choice-for-top-rb-female/
- Learn WordPress.com
- Theme Showcase
- WordPress Planet
- WordPress.com News
- Your Favorite Love Song