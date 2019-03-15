Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram (03/09-03/15)

View this post on Instagram

#ad Hey loves!! @DockATot is such a game changer. It's been so amazing for Gianna 🌸 and my #1 baby product. It travels so well and I always have a safe place for Gianna🌸 to lounge and rest. She sleeps so much better in this thing. This is the Deluxe+ size so it's perfect for babies under 8 months and the Grand size can grow with them until they are 3 years+! I’m so excited to offer everyone 15% off their DockATot order AND host a DockATot giveaway - keep reading for details! #sponsored - If you'd like to grab your own DockATot, use code "LeToya15" at checkout for 15% off at dockatot.com. Code is active until 3/18/19. - Now it's #Giveaway time! What are the prizes? TWO GRAND OR DELUXE DOCKS - one for you and one for a friend! This giveaway includes everything I got for Gianna🌸 : Grand or Deluxe+ dock AND a Grand or Deluxe+ TravelBag (value of $400+). The contest ends at 12:00pm PST on 3/16/19. Winner will be randomly selected on 3/18/19 and notified by DM by DockATot. - How to win: Like this photo Follow me and @dockatot Tag your BFF, so she can share the winnings! - #dockatot #giveaway #babygear #babylounger - NOTE: By entering you confirm you are 18+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility and agree to Instagram's terms of use. This contest is not affiliated with Instagram in any way. Your Instagram account must be set to public. US shipping addresses only. No PO boxes.