49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

Published on February 10, 2024

1. Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu Source:Getty

Singer

2. Post Malone

Post Malone Source:Radio One Indy

Rapper

3. Yella Beezy

Yella Beezy Source:Radio One

Rapper

4. Usher

Usher Source:Getty

Singer/ songwriter Artist

5. Kirk Franklin

Kirk Franklin Source:Getty

Gospel singer/producer

6. Go Yayo

Go Yayo Source:Radio One

Rapper

7. Lil Ronny MothaF

Lil Ronny MothaF Source:Radio One

Rapper

8. Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson Source:Getty

Actor

9. Pam Oliver

Pam Oliver Source:Getty

NFL and NBA sportscaster

10. Yung Nation

Rap duo

11. Trip Lee

Trip Lee Source:Getty

Christian rapper

12. C.J. Miles

C.J. Miles Source:Getty

NBA basketball player for: Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors (current)

13. Paige Hurd

Paige Hurd Source:Getty

Actor (Everybody Hates Chris, Beauty Shop, Cradle 2 The Grave)

14. Melinda Gates

Melinda Gates Source:Getty

Philanthropist/wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates

15. Cuban Doll

Cuban Doll Source:Getty

Rapper

16. Lil Twist

Lil Twist Source:Getty

Rapper

17. Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman Source:Getty
  • Former NBA basketball player for: Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks

18. LaMarcus Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldridge Source:Getty

NBA basketball player for: Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs

19. Chris Bosh

Chris Bosh Source:Getty

NBA basketball player for: Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat

20. Jill Marie Jones

Jill Marie Jones Source:Getty

Actor (Girlfriends)

21. Tim Brown

Tim Brown Source:Getty

Former NFL football player for: Los Angeles / Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

22. Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice Source:Getty

Rapper/TV personality

23. David and Tamela Mann

David and Tamela Mann Source:Getty

Actors

24. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Source:Getty

Actor/Singer

25. The D.O.C.

The D.O.C. Source:Radio One

Rapper/Songwriter/Producer

26. Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson Source:Getty

Actor/Singer

27. Luke Wilson

Luke Wilson Source:Getty

Actor (Blue Streak, Old School, Legally Blonde)

28. DSR (Dirty South Rydaz)

DSR (Dirty South Rydaz) Source:Courtesy

Rappers

29. Dorrough Music

Dorrough Music Source:Getty

Rapper

30. Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Source:Getty

Singer/Songwriter

31. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas Source:Getty

Pop singer

32. Von Miller

Von Miller Source:Getty

NFL football player for: Denver Broncos

33. Lil’ Will

Lil' Will Source:Getty

Rapper

34. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Source:Getty

Singer/Actor

35. Ernie Banks

Ernie Banks Source:Getty

Former MLB baseball player for: Chicago Cubs

36. Brandi Maxiell

Brandi Maxiell Source:Getty

Reality TV star (Basketball Wives LA)

37. Charlie Blackmon

Charlie Blackmon Source:Getty

MLB baseball player for: Colorado Rockies

38. Fat Pimp

Fat Pimp Source:CS

Rapper

39. The Dixie Chicks

The Dixie Chicks Source:Getty

Music band

40. Solo Lucci

Solo Lucci Source:Courtesy RCA Records

Rapper

41. Lane Garrison

Lane Garrison Source:Getty

Actor (Prison Break)

42. Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson Source:Getty

Singer/Songwriter/Actor

