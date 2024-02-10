49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

Source:Radio One Indy

Source:Radio One

Source:Radio One

Source:Radio One

NFL and NBA sportscaster

NBA basketball player for: Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors (current)

Actor (Everybody Hates Chris, Beauty Shop, Cradle 2 The Grave)

Philanthropist/wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates

NBA basketball player for: Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs

NBA basketball player for: Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat

21. Tim Brown

Source:Getty

Former NFL football player for: Los Angeles / Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers