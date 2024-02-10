The post 49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS) appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
1. Erykah BaduSource:Getty
Singer
2. Post MaloneSource:Radio One Indy
Rapper
3. Yella BeezySource:Radio One
Rapper
4. UsherSource:Getty
Singer/ songwriter Artist
5. Kirk FranklinSource:Getty
Gospel singer/producer
6. Go YayoSource:Radio One
Rapper
7. Lil Ronny MothaFSource:Radio One
Rapper
8. Owen WilsonSource:Getty
Actor
9. Pam OliverSource:Getty
NFL and NBA sportscaster
10. Yung Nation
Rap duo
11. Trip LeeSource:Getty
Christian rapper
12. C.J. MilesSource:Getty
NBA basketball player for: Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors (current)
13. Paige HurdSource:Getty
Actor (Everybody Hates Chris, Beauty Shop, Cradle 2 The Grave)
14. Melinda GatesSource:Getty
Philanthropist/wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates
15. Cuban DollSource:Getty
Rapper
16. Lil TwistSource:Getty
Rapper
17. Dennis RodmanSource:Getty
- Former NBA basketball player for: Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks
18. LaMarcus AldridgeSource:Getty
NBA basketball player for: Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs
19. Chris BoshSource:Getty
NBA basketball player for: Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat
20. Jill Marie JonesSource:Getty
Actor (Girlfriends)
21. Tim BrownSource:Getty
Former NFL football player for: Los Angeles / Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22. Vanilla IceSource:Getty
Rapper/TV personality
23. David and Tamela MannSource:Getty
Actors
24. Selena GomezSource:Getty
Actor/Singer
25. The D.O.C.Source:Radio One
Rapper/Songwriter/Producer
26. Jessica SimpsonSource:Getty
Actor/Singer
27. Luke WilsonSource:Getty
Actor (Blue Streak, Old School, Legally Blonde)
28. DSR (Dirty South Rydaz)Source:Courtesy
Rappers
29. Dorrough MusicSource:Getty
Rapper
30. Kelly ClarksonSource:Getty
Singer/Songwriter
31. Nick JonasSource:Getty
Pop singer
32. Von MillerSource:Getty
NFL football player for: Denver Broncos
33. Lil’ WillSource:Getty
Rapper
34. Demi LovatoSource:Getty
Singer/Actor
35. Ernie BanksSource:Getty
Former MLB baseball player for: Chicago Cubs
36. Brandi MaxiellSource:Getty
Reality TV star (Basketball Wives LA)
37. Charlie BlackmonSource:Getty
MLB baseball player for: Colorado Rockies
38. Fat PimpSource:CS
Rapper
39. The Dixie ChicksSource:Getty
Music band
40. Solo LucciSource:Courtesy RCA Records
Rapper
41. Lane GarrisonSource:Getty
Actor (Prison Break)
42. Ashlee SimpsonSource:Getty
Singer/Songwriter/Actor