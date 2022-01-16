Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded January 16, 1920, at Howard University by Arizona Cleaver Stemons, Pearl Anna Neal, Myrtle Tyler Faithful, Viola Tyler Goings, and Fannie Pettie Watts. Zeta Phi Beta has chartered hundreds of chapters worldwide and has a membership of 100,000+.
Motto: “A community-conscious, action-oriented organization”
Colors: Royal Blue and White
Symbol: Dove
1. Syleena Johnson
Original Chapter: Lambda Epsilon
2. Zora Neale Hurston
Original Chapter: Alpha
3. Towanda Braxton
Original Chapter: Omicron Gamma
4. Sheryl Underwood
Original Chapter: Zeta Tau Zeta
5. Dionne Warwick
6. Anita HillSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
7. Ja’net DuboisSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
8. Vivica A. FoxSource:Vivica A. Fox
Original Chapter: Honorary
9. Chaka KhanSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
10. Minnie RipertonSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary
11. Esther RolleSource:Getty
Original Chapter: Honorary