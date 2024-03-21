News

Erykah Badu Accuses Beyoncé of Swagger Jacking Her Hairstyle, The Beyhive Reacts

Published on March 21, 2024

Source: Andreas Rentz / Getty / Erykah Badu / Beyoncé


The Beyhive has had enough of Erykah Badu coming for their queen Beyoncé.

Erykah Badu is feeling the sting of Beyoncé’s fans after she accused the Houston singer of swagger jacking again.

The “Bag Lady” singer took to her Instagram Stories to insinuate that her fellow Texas native bit her hairstyle on the alternate cover of her upcoming album, Act ii: Cowboy Carter.

Badu’s claims came on Wednesday, March 20, after Beyoncé shared the alternate cover to her new album. On it, the “Take My Soul” crafter is naked, covered by a sass saying “act ii BEYINCÉ,” while rocking braided hair with beaded bangs and holding a lit cigar.

In her post, Badu reposted the photo with the caption, “Hmmm.”

The hive, as expected, did not care for Badu accusing Beyoncé of biting her style. Badu hilariously hopped on X, formerly Twitter, asking for help from Beyoncé’s husband JAY-Z, of all people, writing in the post, “To JAY-Z. Say somethin Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me??”

Erykah Badu Has A History of Calling Beyoncé Out

This is not the first time Badu has claimed she has served as an uncredited style inspiration for Beyoncé. She also called out Beyoncé for biting her style regarding the hats worn during her performance.

During her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé wore metallic wide-brimmed hats during her performances, something Badu was also known for.

In that post, Badu also wrote “Hmmm” underneath a picture of Beyoncé and then shared a photo of herself wearing a hat during a similar performance, writing, “I guess I’m everyone’s stylist. favorite chrome mirror hat.”

Beyoncé seemingly saw the disrespect, and during a tour stop in Massachusetts, she had some time for Badu, replacing the lyrics on the “Break My Soul” (The Queens Remix)” saying “Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu,” instead of Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl.”

Well, the Beyhive has seen and heard enough and is currently dragging Badu.

You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Erykah Badu Accuses Beyoncé of Swagger Jacking Her Hairstyle, The Beyhive Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

