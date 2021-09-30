‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Shares Karen Moment She Had With Denzel Washington, Black Twitter Gathers Her

Add this story to you should have kept it to yourself file.
Ellen Pompeo is getting clowned on Twitter after she felt the need to share a story about snapping at the living legend Denzel Washington while filming an episode of the hit ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy he directed.
Pompeo told her former Grey’s costar Patrick Dempsey on her “Tell Me” podcast that she and the two-time Oscar-winning actor butted heads while he was directing the 2016 episode, “The Sound of Silence” because she ad-libbed the line “Look at me when you apologize. Look at me,” to another actor she was on screen with irritating Washington.
“Denzel went ham on my ass,” she revealed to Dempsey. “He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.’ And I was like,’ Listen, motherfucker, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling? Like you barely know where the bathroom is.’”
Pompeo revealed she and Washington did not speak for a while after the exchange and that she told Washington’s wife, Pauletta Pearson, after Washington gathered her on set, “I’m not OK with him.”
Once the story hit Twitter, it opened a can of worms with one particular user, @chris_notcapn starting a thread highlighting other headass things she has said in the past, including her argument with Denzel Washington.
Twitter also pondered why in the hell she would think people were supposed to be on her side after sharing the story about her on-set Karen moment with Denzel Washington?
Welp, we’re sure she will never mention the goat on her podcast ever again. You can peep more reactions to Pompeo’s story in the gallery below.
Ellen Pompeo telling us that Denzel story is like when Liam Neeson told us that story about him wanting to kill a random black man. No one asked. But they know nothing will happen to them if they tell the story because of their privilege.
— Cheyanne. (@CheyanneBabeey) September 30, 2021
Denzel Washington: Ellen can you move slightly to the left..
Ellen Pompeo : DO YOU KNOW WHO TF I AM?! This is MY SET! THIS IS MY SHOW pic.twitter.com/zduokIDJ6A
— raveen marie (@xoraveen) September 30, 2021
So Ellen Pompeo tells Denzel Washington “Listen mother fcuker, this is my show” bc he said “Don’t tell him that, I’m the director”. Yet she says Denzel went nuts on HER? Y’all see how folks lie? She clearly went nuts on HIM. This is why Black folks film encounters with kherens. https://t.co/p8RZO4ODDX
— BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) September 30, 2021
denzel washington: can you get me some water
ellen pompeo: i’m ellen pompeo
denzel washington: ok ellen pompeo can you get me some water
— dani (@missemilyblunt) September 30, 2021
One time, James Baldwin gave me some writing advice and I said “THIS IS MY COLUMN, MOTHERFUCKER!”
j/k I’d never do that.
This tweet is about Ellen Pompeo.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 30, 2021
They are coming for Ms.Ellen Pompeo‘s ass tonight. pic.twitter.com/fxrJaGyYB6
— Ashley is waiting (@littlegnome162) September 30, 2021
8.
ELLEN POMPEO DID WHAT?
— Scottie. (@ScottieBeam) September 30, 2021
BREAKING NEWS: ellen pompeo has joined matt damon and liam neeson on the cast of “white celebs oversharing information that they think makes them look good but does the exact opposite”
— hb (@dumbthotticuss) September 30, 2021
Denzel Washington is one of the most beloved actors in America. Did Ellen Pompeo really think oversharing a story where she got way out of line and called him a motherf*cker for no reason was going to go well for her? On what planet?
— Trinity’s VP of Hakeem Jeffries fan club (@TrinityMustache) September 30, 2021
I don’t know if Ellen Pompeo revealing that she yelled at Oscar Winning Denzel Washington on the set of Grey’s Anatomy is the flex she thought it would be. She seems like a Karen, and if I hear her say one more time she’s married to a Black man and has Black kids… pic.twitter.com/rYF3ivkx32
— sassenach (@omwill3) September 30, 2021
denzel washington: two-time oscar winner actor
ellen: pompeo
— emily blunt’s manager (@twiceblunt) September 30, 2021
Pray for Ellen Pompeo’s Black children.
— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) September 30, 2021
denzel washington: *doing his job as director*
ellen pompeo: now listen here buster you cant do that
everyone else on set: pic.twitter.com/X1jjgh9Blz
— nadia (@dreamyprentiss) September 30, 2021
Black Twitter is lit! Ellen Pompeo thought she was going to brag about some disrespectful shit she said to the God of acting, Uncle Denzel…if fuck around and find out was a person!
— Corey Bu-Shea (@coreybking) September 30, 2021
