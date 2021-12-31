Who Is Dylan Gonzalez, The Woman Accusing Trey Songz of Rape

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Sadly, this has not been Trey Songz’ only sexual abuse run in.

Early Friday morning, a lot of buzz grew around Trey Songz after Dylan Gonzalez, a former University of Las Vegas basketball star, accused him of rape on Twitter.

“Trey Songz is a rapist,” Gonzalez wrote. “Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”

Many of us were introduced to Dylan Gonzalez and she and her twin sister in college as they were noted as one of the most prettiest basketball players.

They have dimpled smiles, nice figures, light eyes and are just pretty in all aspects. As their instagram pages became more popular, many made them their WCW.

If she was indeed raped by Trey Songz, we send light and prayers to Dylan for holding onto something so dark for so long.

For those who don’t know Dylan Gonzalez, here she is

