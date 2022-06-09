Draymond Green Flamed For Being “Too Focused” On His Podcast Following “Triple Single” Game

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Draymond Green is still catching hell on Twitter following a well below mediocre performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Draymond Green Delivered Another “Triple Single” Game

It’s no secret Draymond Green is the Golden State Warriors’ heart and soul and sets the tone for the team just as much as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson do. But his struggles during these NBA Finals have put the polarizing NBA superstar under a microscope.

Draymond Green’s performance last night had #NBATwitter immediately roasting him. Green ended up with more fouls than points finishing the game with just 2 points, four rebounds, and three assists, or as Charles Barkley has called it, a “triple single.”

During his post-game press conference, Green acknowledged his poor play immediately, stating he played “like sh*t,” but he took exception when a reporter asked if Green is “conscious” of what he says during his podcast is giving the Celtics intel on his team.

“Are you conscious at all of what you’re saying about the X’s and O’s of the gameplans? The adjustments could be making their way back to Boston staffers and influencing their decision-making at all?” Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer asked Green.

“No, I don’t see much difference on the podcast than I say to you right here, so nah,” Green responded before snapping back at the reporter and asking, “What’s the X’s and O’s that I said on the podcast?”

Fischer then pointed to Green discussing defending Derrick White, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford differently in the first two games of the NBA Finals on a Monday episode of his podcast.

Green laughed off the question and accused the reporter of “reaching.”

“Oh that’s just contested shots. If that’s X’s and O’s then… you’re reaching for something,” said Green. “It’s all good though. Keep going. Reaching heavy. When you find that they are taking X’s and O’s away from your podcast. The only thing you said was White, Smart and Horford, hmm. You went for it. Respect. Appreciate the podcast promo you gave me. ‘The Draymond Green Show,’ the next time just mention it that way.”

NBA Hall-of-Famer and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas felt different and ripped Green for not being locked in and too focused on his podcast.

Thomas said on NBATV after the game, “He’s not talking about Jaylen Brown. He’s not talking about Tatum, he’s not talking about Marcus Smart. He’s talking about podcasts.”

Twitter also agrees with Thomas. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

