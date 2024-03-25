Drake Seemingly Responds To Kendrick Lamar With Defiant Speech, X Says Get In The Booth Or Shut Up

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar set the internet on fire with his “Like That” verse , seemingly calling out Drake , J. Cole, Future, and Metro Boomin’s new project, WE DON’T TRUST YOU. The Canadian rapper has responded, and Hip-Hop fans are giving him the side-eye.

That’s what users on X, formerly Twitter, are screaming at Drake after allegedly addressing Lamar’s scathing bars.

Spotted on HipHopDX, the “Nice For What” didn’t clap back with bars but with a defiant and inspirational message during his most recent performance during his second performance of two shows during his stop at Sunrise, Florida, on his Big As the What? Tour on Sunday (March 24),

Per HipHopDX:

Drizzy delivered a message of defiance to the audience: “A lot of people ask me how I’m feeling… I’m a let you know I’m feeling. Listen, the same way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out this building tonight.”

“I got my fucking head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 fucking toes down in Florida and anywhere else I go,” he added, his voice growing louder and more aggressive. “And I know that no matter what, there’s not a n-gga on this Earth that could ever fuck with me in my life!”

His response follows Lamar saying with all of his chest on “Like That” that he’s best out of the “big three.” On the song he rapped:

“Okay, let’s get it up, it’s time for him to prove that he’s a problem/N*ggas clickin’ up, but cannot be legit, no 40 Water, tell’ em/Ah, yeah, huh, yeah, get up with me/F*ck sneak dissin’, first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches/I crash out, like, “F*ck rap,” diss Melle Mel if I had to.”

Hip-Hop Fans Want Drake To Find A Booth

The audience at his show felt what Drake said, but fans on X, formerly Twitter, are screaming at Drake to get in the booth to address Kendrick Lamar.

“Drake had two diss tracks Ina weekend for Meek but Kendrick Lamar got him doing self affirmations on the stage Cmon man,” one X user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Whenever Drake beefs with men, he becomes the world’s most polite Canadian.”

Do you think Drake will clap back? After seeing his initial reaction, we don’t think so.

Drake Seemingly Responds To Kendrick Lamar With Defiant Speech, X Says Get In The Booth Or Shut Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com