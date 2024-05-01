Music

Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts

Published on May 1, 2024

After weeks of waiting for Kendrick Lamar to respond to Drake’s “Push Ups” diss record, Compton’s own took aim with “Euphoria.”

In typical Drake fashion he’s already responded in the most trollworthy way possible by taking to his Instagram Stories. He posted a short clip from the movie 10 Things I Hate About You where Julia Stiles’ character reads a poem in front of the class, saying “I hate the way you talk to me, and the way you cut your hair/ I hate the way you drive my car, I hate it when you stare/ I hate your big dumb combat boots, and the way you read my mind/ I hate you so much it makes me sick, it even makes me rhyme.”

To cap things off, Drake added a broken heart emoji and a winking face emoji.

The clip from a random 1990s romantic comedy may seem random, but it’s actually a reference to Kendrick going full hater mode on “Euphoria” when he professed everything he dislikes about the 6 God.

“I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk/ I hate the way that you dress/ I hate the way you sneak diss, if I catch a flight, it’s gon’ be direct,” he rapped on the 6-minute diss track.

Those bars were borrowed from DMX, who hilariously went on a rant on the Breakfast Club years ago when asked why he doesn’t like Drake.

“I don’t like anything about Drake. I don’t like his f-cking voice, I don’t like nothing he talks about. I don’t like his face. I don’t like the way he walks. Nothing. I don’t like his haircut,” DMX said in a similar sentiment to Kendrick’s new diss.

Elsewhere in “Euphoria,” which is named after the teen-drama Drake produces on HBO– Lamar takes aim at Drake’s Blackness, as did Rick Ross, ending the song by singing, “We don’t wanna hear you say ‘N-gga’ no more.”

Kendrick also brings up Drake hiding his child, rapping, “I got a son to raise, but I can see you know nothin’ ’bout that.”

See how social media is reacting to the latest round of the Drake vs. Kendrick beef below.

