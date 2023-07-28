Drake Shoots At Pusha T & Pharrell On Travis Scott’s “MELTDOWN”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Drake and Pusha T‘s feud might not have the spotlight it once did but it appears to be far from over. The Canadian superstar took a light shot at King Push and Pharrell on Travis Scott’s new album UTOPIA, and fans have their thoughts per usual.

Travis Scott dropped UTOPIA on Friday (July 28) and so far the early returns on the album say that Cactus Jack has another one in the can. Among several standout features that include the likes of Beyoncé, 21 Savage, Future, SZA, Young Thug, Playboy Carti, and more, Drake is also part of that star-studded list. Drizzy shows up on the track “MELTDOWN” and the last few bars of his feature had the aforementioned targets.

From “MELTDOWN”:

My schedule is out, come spin us, for real

Man, f*ck all that spinnin’ the narrative sh*t

I melt down the chains that I bought from yo’ boss

Give a f*ck about all of that heritage sh*t

Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearing that sh*t

Don’t come to the boy ’bout repairing some sh*t

Don’t come to the boy about sparing some sh*t

You lucky that Vogue was suing, ’cause I would’ve been with the Wassas in Paris and sh*t

As it stands, Drake is alerting his opposition that he’s on his “It’s All A Blur” tour and inviting the smoke in the first line of the lyrics quoted above. On Twitter and Genius alike, fans are noting that the “melt down the chains” line is directed towards Pharrell, who reportedly designed a series of chains the rapper wore in the “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin” video from Her Loss, his collaborative album with 21 Savage.

The lyric that begins with “Since V not around” is a clear nod to the late Virgil Abloh, who was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line, a role Pharrell now occupies.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Drake, Pusha T, and Pharrell’s names are trending. We’ve got the best reactions below.

