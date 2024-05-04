Drake & Kendrick Lamar Take Beef To New Lows With Diss Tracks “Family Matters” And “meet the grahams,” Social Media In Shambles

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve checked your social media at any point in the last 12 hours, surely your timeline is in shambles regarding the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef.

And last night, both rappers took their insults to new lows by exposing each other’s alleged truths.

It began when Drake released “Family Matters” alongside a music video that shows a tow truck escorting a Dodge Minivan like the one featured on the cover of Good Kid, M. A.A.D City—to the junkyard to be destroyed.

He immediately takes aim at Kendrick’s discomfort with him saying the N-word, rapping, “N-gga, I said it, I know that you mad.”

Drizzy now considers bringing the family up the fair game, so he alleges that Kendrick’s son is actually biologically Dave Free’s, who’s his longtime business partner.

“You did her dirty all her life, you tryna make peace/ I heard that one of them little kids might be Dave Free’s,” he raps.

When the beat switches up, he takes aim at other newly formed foes like Rick Ross, The Weeknd, Future, and A$AP Rocky, even admitting that the Harlem rapper had relations with his child’s mother first.

Still, he begs him to remember his relationship with Rihanna, “Rakim talkin’ sh-t again/ Gassed ’cause you hit my BM first, n-gga, do the math, who I was hittin’ then?”

But the most astonishing part comes in the third act when Drake alleges that Kendrick domestically abused his wife, and it was later covered up.

“When you put your hands on your girl, is it self-defense ’cause she bigger than you?” he raps. “They hired a crisis management team to clean up the fact that you beat on your queen.”

Drake’s bombshell allegation didn’t have much time to digest before Kendrick pushed his red button moments later with a track called “meet the grahams” with some damning lyrics as well.

He takes the 4-verse root, dissects it, and separately addresses Drake’s son, mother, father, and alleged daughter, rapping, “Dear baby girl/ I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world.”

He later affirms that Drake’s got a daughter in one of the last bars that reads, “You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh/ You lied about them other kids that’s out there hopin’ that you come.”

Kendrick goes in on rumors of Drake associating with young women, rapping, “Him and Weinstein should get f-cked up in a cell for the rest they life.”

He urges Adonis to not make the same mistakes as his father, rapping, “Don’t have a kid to hide a kid to hide again, be sure.”

K.Dot continues by telling his parents, Sandra and Dennis, of Drake’s mistreatment of women with bars like, “He hates Black women, hypersexualizes ’em with kinks of a nympho fetish,” and, “He got sex offenders on ho-VO that he keeps on a monthly allowance.”

He even alludes to Drake’s home being raided, akin to Diddy’s mansion, and urges his A-List friends to cut ties.

“The Embassy ’bout to get raided, too, it’s only a matter of time/ Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, keep the family away,” he suggests. “To anybody that embody the love for they kids, keep the family away.”

See how social media is reacting to one of the most hectic nights in Hip-Hop history below.

