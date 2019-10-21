HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Dove Awards 2019: Kirk Franklin’s Prayer For Woman Killed By Police, Big Winners, Exclusive Photos & More

Posted October 21, 2019

50th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Inside

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Christian music’s biggest night returned to Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville yesterday (October 15) as entertainers celebrated the 50th annual Dove Awards. 

Lauren Diagle won big with three awards for artist of the year, song of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year. 

Kirk Franklin’s win for gospel artist of the year and contempory gospel song of the year was also a highlight as he shed light on last week’s police killing of Atatiana Jefferson during his acceptance speech. 

“A young girl by the name of Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed in her home by a policeman and I am just asking that we send up prayers for her family and for his, and asking that we send up prayers for that 8-year-old little boy that saw that tragedy,” he said. 

Performances included Shirley Caesar, Jekalyn Carr, Kelontae Gavin, Jonathan McReynolds, CeCe Winans and more. 

See a list of gospel artists who were honored with awards and check out exclusive photos from the night below!

Artist of the Year: Lauren Daigle

New Artist of the Year: Aaron Cole

Worship Song of the Year: “Who You Say I Am” – Hillsong

Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year: TobyMac

Gospel Artist of the Year: Kirk Franklin

Song of the Year: “You Say” – Lauren Daigle

Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year: Unstoppable – Koryn Hawthorne

Traditional Gospel Song of the Year: “Deliver Me (This is My Exodus) (feat. Le’Andria Johnson)” – Donald Lawrence

Contemporary Gospel Song of the Year: “Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin

Gospel Worship Album of the Year: Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year: Let the Trap Say Amen – Lecrae & Zaytoven

Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year: Look Up Child – Lauren Daigle

Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year: “Fight for Me” – GAWVI

Traditional Gospel Album of the Year: Goshen – Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers

Click here for the full list of winners.

Dove Awards 2019: Kirk Franklin’s Prayer For Woman Killed By Police, Big Winners, Exclusive Photos & More  was originally published on getuperica.com

1. Travis Greene

Travis Greene Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Travis Greene attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,music,smiling,beige,eyeglasses,award,three quarter length,awards ceremony,dog tag,t-shirt,jacket,tennessee,blazer – jacket,nashville,gma dove award,lapel,beige blazer,notched neckline,white color,travis greene – musician

2. Jonathan McReynolds

Jonathan McReynolds Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Jonathan McReynold performs at the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,award,awards ceremony,tennessee,nashville,gma dove award

3. Dorinda Clark-Cole

Dorinda Clark-Cole Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Dorinda Clark-Cole attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,awards ceremony,tennessee,nashville,dorinda clark-cole,gma dove award,lipscomb university

4. Kelontae Gavin

Kelontae Gavin Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Kelontae Gavin performs at the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,performance,award,awards ceremony,tennessee,nashville,gma dove award

5. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Tasha Cobbs attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,looking at camera,music,smiling,award,awards ceremony,tennessee,nashville,gma dove award,tasha cobbs

6. CeCe Winans

CeCe Winans Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: CeCe Winans performs at the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,large group of people,award,awards ceremony,cece winans,tennessee,nashville,gma dove award

7. Kirk Franklin

Kirk Franklin Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Kirk Franklin performs during the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,award,awards ceremony,kirk franklin,tennessee,nashville,gma dove award,lipscomb university

8. William McDowell

William McDowell Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: William McDowell attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,awards ceremony,tennessee,nashville,gma dove award

9. Lecrae

Lecrae Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Lecrae attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,awards ceremony,tennessee,nashville,gma dove award,lecrae,lipscomb university

10. Anthony J. Brown

Anthony J. Brown Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Anthony J. Brown attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,awards ceremony,tennessee,nashville,gma dove award

11. Casey J

Casey J Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Casey J attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,awards ceremony,tennessee,nashville,gma dove award,lipscomb university

12. Phil Thompson and Takiyah Romain

Phil Thompson and Takiyah Romain Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Takiyah Romain and Phil Thompson attend the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,awards ceremony,tennessee,nashville,gma dove award,lipscomb university,phil thompson

13. Jonathan McReynolds

Jonathan McReynolds Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Jonathan McReynolds attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,awards ceremony,tennessee,nashville,gma dove award,jonathan mcreynolds,lipscomb university

14. Tyler Little

Tyler Little Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Tyler Little attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,awards ceremony,tennessee,nashville,gma dove award,lipscomb university

15. Ben and Jewel Tankard

Ben and Jewel Tankard Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Jewel LaGreen and Ben Tankard attend the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,awards ceremony,tennessee,nashville,gma dove award,lipscomb university

16. Tauren Wells

Tauren Wells Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Tauren Wells attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,awards ceremony,tennessee,nashville,gma dove award,lipscomb university

17. Aaron Cole

Aaron Cole Source:Getty

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Cole attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,award,awards ceremony,tennessee,nashville,gma dove award,lipscomb university

Related Galleries
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Of Hollywood's Finest Men
Detective Details Financial Woes of Jackson Doctor
Thriving Youth: 8 Things We Must Teach Our Children
N.J. Father Who Impregnated Daughter Sees Himself As Prophet, Ex-Wife Testifies
Tamron Hall’s Baby Boy Moses Is Living His Best Life On The ‘Gram!
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did This Week On Instagram (10/12-10/18)
Close