Dove Awards 2019: Kirk Franklin’s Prayer For Woman Killed By Police, Big Winners, Exclusive Photos & More

Christian music’s biggest night returned to Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville yesterday (October 15) as entertainers celebrated the 50th annual Dove Awards.

Lauren Diagle won big with three awards for artist of the year, song of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year.

Kirk Franklin’s win for gospel artist of the year and contempory gospel song of the year was also a highlight as he shed light on last week’s police killing of Atatiana Jefferson during his acceptance speech.

“A young girl by the name of Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed in her home by a policeman and I am just asking that we send up prayers for her family and for his, and asking that we send up prayers for that 8-year-old little boy that saw that tragedy,” he said.

Performances included Shirley Caesar, Jekalyn Carr, Kelontae Gavin, Jonathan McReynolds, CeCe Winans and more.

See a list of gospel artists who were honored with awards and check out exclusive photos from the night below!

Artist of the Year: Lauren Daigle

New Artist of the Year: Aaron Cole

Worship Song of the Year: “Who You Say I Am” – Hillsong

Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year: TobyMac

Gospel Artist of the Year: Kirk Franklin

Song of the Year: “You Say” – Lauren Daigle

Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year: Unstoppable – Koryn Hawthorne

Traditional Gospel Song of the Year: “Deliver Me (This is My Exodus) (feat. Le’Andria Johnson)” – Donald Lawrence

Contemporary Gospel Song of the Year: “Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin

Gospel Worship Album of the Year: Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year: Let the Trap Say Amen – Lecrae & Zaytoven

Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year: Look Up Child – Lauren Daigle

Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year: “Fight for Me” – GAWVI

Traditional Gospel Album of the Year: Goshen – Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers

