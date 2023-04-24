Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday Fox News announced that highly-rated personality Tucker Carlson is no longer with the network. His last day with Fox was on Friday, April 21st. Only minutes later, Longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon took to Twitter to announce that he was abruptly fired from the company with no notice after 17 years.

Lemon joined CNN in 2006 as a news anchor and has since become one of the network’s most recognizable and respected personalities. He has covered numerous major news events for the network, including Hurricane Katrina, the death of Michael Jackson, and the 2016 presidential election. Carlson, one of the largest voices on Fox joined the network in 2009 after stints at PBS, CNN, and MSNBC. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” became one of the most-watched shows on American cable news and a key voice in right-winged politics.

While this may come as a shock to some, recent controversies may say otherwise. Lemon was under fire for being accused of making other offensive comments about women on air and inappropriate behavior toward female colleagues at CNN. Carlson’s exit comes after Fox News settled a lawsuit with with Dominion Voting Systems for a reported, whopping $787.5 million. Carlson‘s spreading of conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 Presidential election, Covid-19 vaccines and white nationalist rhetoric also raised eyebrows.

So what are the odds that two of the news most polarizing personalities leave the company on the same day? Check out the Twitter reactions below.

Twitter Reacts To Don Lemon & Tucker Carlson Getting Fired On The Same Day was originally published on wtlcfm.com