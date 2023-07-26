Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat is at war with her fans.

Over the weekend, the singer/rapper went on a tirade on Threads where she took aim at her fans because she doesn’t like that they call themselves “Kittenz.”

Now, according to Billboard, the fans let her know they won’t stand for mistreatment, so hundreds of thousands have unfollowed the star on Instagram.

Social media analysis company CrowdTangle determines that Doja has lost nearly 300,000 followers on IG over the past month, leaving her with 26 million.

While getting angry at the name of her fandom– which she, in fact, chose via her own Twitter poll–, she also told them to “get a job” and didn’t like the use of her real name, Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, by fans.

“You making my government name your sn [screenname] is creepy as f—k,” she wrote.

“If you call yourself a ‘Kitten’ or f–king ‘Kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house,” she added.

When fans clapped back that she was the one who picked the name, she responded by saying it was chosen “when I was an alcoholic teen.”

Fans reminded her that her sudden dislike of the Kittenz name is ironic because she was at the Met Gala dressed as a cat –ears and all– and when asked questions, she simply let out a meow.

“Doja being mean to her fans bc of the word kitten like her name isn’t doja CAT and she wasn’t dressed as a cat and meowed her way through an entire interview a few months ago; oh she has lost her mind. Mind you, she’s being a b—h to the people that practically pay her bills,” retorted one fan.

See the reactions to Doja’s behavior below.

Doja Cat’s Beef With Her Fans Leads To Her Losing Almost 250K Instagram Followers, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com