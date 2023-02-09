Doja Cat Vows To “Keep Doing Deliberate Weird A-s Sh-t” To Troll Illuminati Rumors, Conspiracy Theory Twitter In Shambles

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Doja Cat is apparently joining Beyoncé in letting haters know they’re “corny with that Illuminati mess” by vowing to continue trolling them by, well, being Doja Cat. “Playing with people’s ignorance and stupidity for my own happiness and personal gain >,” the “Boss B*tch” rapper tweeted Monday.

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, “This illuminati sh-t is so funny to me. I’m gonna keep doing deliberate weird ass sh*t just to make those people uncomfortable. I’ve fr found a new outlet of joy.”

Doja then replied, “I f-ckin will,” to a fan who suggested she “get the illuminati symbol as a tattoo next.”

Between the social media aftermath of the 2023 Grammys, where certain performances, outfits, other perceived satanic symbolism and the recent Roc Nation Brunch having folks ranting about blood sacrifices and vampire behavior. Illuminati Twitter has been in full force and it’s bringing us the usual conspiracy theories that would be laughable if they weren’t so indicative of Idiocracy coming to life in the digital age.

See how Twitter’s reacting below.

