DJ Drama’s Chain Allegedly Snatched At Toronto Night Club, Twitter Deems Robbers Corny Canadians

The beef between DJ Drama and Drake lives on… maybe.

The two parties have remained pretty quiet lately, but Drama traveling to Toronto may have set things off.

In a video that made the rounds on Twitter on Saturday (June 10), Canadian goons were flaunting Drama’s chain after snatching it from him for not getting their permission to walk freely in their city.

The clip shows three men wearing masks and zipped-up hoodies.

“This is what you f-cking get for not checking in. Shout out boy Drizzy,” one said while dangling what appears to be Drama’s diamond-encrusted Generation Now chain.

As the clip ended, the trio threw up gang signs, shouted out Triple Gs and flashed a bunch of cash.

The clip was posted by Canadian rapper Top5 on Instagram, with a caption that read, “For all you that don’t post my music, and don’t play my music 2023 your chains are getting snatched..come get ur chain back lil boy..#GGG #YOUCANTRUNYOUCANTHIDE.”

The chain snatching allegedly occurred after DJ Drama finished up his performance at Century Night Club in Toronto this weekend. Reports on Twitter alleged that the incident occurred inside the actual club and Drama was left bloody.

“A man messaged the betting group last night saying “Biiiiiiig fight at my club tonight lol. Man’s jumped DJ Drama and this guy is still GUSHING blood like 20mins later and than another man called me saying he witnessed it live,” read one tweet that hasn’t been factually corroborated yet.

The beef between Drake and Drama originated back in 2015 when Drama started Drake’s ghostwriting rumors that ignited the Meek Mill battle.

However, Drama said he and Drake reached a resolution, and Drake would later gift Jack Harlow –who’s signed to Drama– a verse on “Churchill Downs” For his Come Home The Kids Miss You album in 2022.

Twitter thinks the chain snatching is corny. See the reactions below.

