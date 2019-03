If you made it through six-plus hours of Michael Cohen’s hearing yesterday, you know that Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) had a few serious drop the mic moments.

The freshman Democratic Congresswoman was not playing around with President Trump’s former lawyer or her Republican colleagues. Not only did her smirk make headlines, so did her line of questioning for Cohen, who said under oath that he believes that his former boss is a “con man” and a “racist.”

Pressley’s opened up her five minutes emphasizing how the truth needs to come to light, asking direct questions about the alleged fraud of the Trump Foundation, which she claims was abused like a personal piggy bank.

The 45-year-old Chicago native also used her time to address an outrageous incident that occurred earlier during that day.

See, to debunk Cohen’s notion that Trump is racist, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) disgustingly brought out Lynn Patton, a Black female official for the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Under his reasoning, how could Trump be racist if this Black woman vouches for him and works for him.

Thankfully, this little stunt did not go over well, and Pressley made sure she made note of it.

“Would you agree that someone could deny rental units to African-Americans, lead the birther movement, refer to the diaspora as ‘sh*t-hole countries,’ refer to white supremacists as ‘fine people,’ have a black friend, and still be racist?,” asked Pressley.

Michael Cohen replied, “Yes.”

In addition, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) were also on point, with Tlaib calling what Meadows a “racist” act.

“Just because someone has a person of color, a black person, working for them does not mean they aren’t racist and…the fact someone would actually use a prop, a black woman in this chamber, in this committee, is alone racist in itself.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI): "Just because someone has a person of color, a black person, working for them does not mean they aren't racist and…the fact someone would actually use a prop, a black woman in this chamber, in this committee, is alone racist in itself." pic.twitter.com/k0ysrj5cKm — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 27, 2019

Talib’s statement sent the white congressman into a hilarious tearful emotion meltdown where he stressed that he couldn’t be racist because he has nephews and nieces of color.

Afterwards, Pressley posted a video sharing her thoughts on the hearing and why the American people need to know the truth about the President’s behavior.

Today wasn't about partisanship, today was about patriotism. My thoughts on the Michael #Cohen hearing: pic.twitter.com/K5rZuaRkh4 — Rep Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) February 28, 2019

Folks flocked to Twitter to cheer on Pressley and her colleagues Ocasio-Cortez and Talib for showing the committee how to get the job done.

