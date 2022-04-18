The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – most commonly referred to as simply Coachella – is somewhat considered to be the official kickoff to live music festivals across the country. After two years off because of Covid, Coachella 2022 just wrapped its first of two weekends.

Over both weekends every genre of music blesses the stage. We’ve plucked some of the best hip hop and R&B moments from the first three days of the iconic music festival. Scroll down and check em out!

Coachella 2022’s First Weekend Was Hip Hop Heavy was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Lil Baby Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Lil Baby performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,california,three quarter length,music festival,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,stage – performance space,lil baby – rapper

2. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Lil Baby Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Lil Baby performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,california,four people,music festival,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,stage – performance space,lil baby – rapper

3. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Ari Lennox Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Ari Lennox performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,music,concert,performance,california,music festival,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,stage – performance space,ari lennox

4. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Ari Lennox Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Ari Lennox performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) vertical,photography,people,one person,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,red,music,concert,performance,california,three quarter length,music festival,drop earring,halter top,evening glove,glove,bodysuit,fingerless glove,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,red glove,sleeveless,stage – performance space,ari lennox

5. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Big Sean Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Big Sean performs onstage at the Sahara Tent during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

6. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – 21 Savage Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: 21 Savage performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 – day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,waist up,music,concert,performance,california,weekend activities,music festival,day 2,entertainment event,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,21 savage

7. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Post Malone Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Big Sean performs onstage at the Sahara Tent during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,music,concert,performance,california,music festival,big sean,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival

8. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – 21 Savage and Post Malone Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: 21 Savage and Post Malone perform at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 – day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,concert,performance,california,two people,three quarter length,weekend activities,music festival,day 2,entertainment event,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,bestpix,post malone,21 savage

9. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Post Malone Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 – day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,california,two people,weekend activities,music festival,day 2,entertainment event,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,post malone,21 savage

10. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – The Weeknd Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: The Weeknd performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,california,rear view,three quarter length,incidental people,music festival,day 3,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,stage – performance space,the weeknd – musician

11. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – The Weeknd Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: The Weeknd performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,california,three quarter length,music festival,day 3,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,stage – performance space,the weeknd – musician

12. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Megan Thee Stallion Source:Getty INDIO, CA – APRIL 16, 2022: Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main Coachella Stage on day two of the Coachella Music Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,performance,california,day,human interest,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,stage – performance space,megan thee stallion

13. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Megan Thee Stallion Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,california,four people,music festival,day 2,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,stage – performance space,megan thee stallion

14. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Megan Thee Stallion Source:Getty US rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 16, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,rapper,headshot,performance,california,music festival,entertainment event,holiday – event,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,megan thee stallion

15. YouTube Artist Lounge at Weekend 1 of Coachella 2022 – Day 2 Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Freddie Gibbs, Vince Staples and Eli Derby attend YouTube Artist Lounge during Weekend 1 of Coachella 2022 at Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for YouTube) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,waist up,california,three people,artist,weekend activities,day 2,freddie gibbs,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,youtube,bestpix,polo,vince staples

16. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Source:Getty Indio, CA – April 16: Giveon performs at Coachella on Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Indio, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,music festival,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,giveon

17. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Giveon performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,headshot,concert,performance,california,music festival,day 2,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,stage – performance space,giveon

18. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Doja Cat Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Doja Cat performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) photography,people,one person,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,california,green color,three quarter length,multi colored,incidental people,mini skirt,music festival,leather,day 3,evening glove,shiny,studded,glove,make-up,skirt,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,tiger print,green skirt,black glove,bra top,neon colored,stage – performance space,black color,doja cat,body harness – fashion accessory,flame pattern

19. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Doja Cat Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Doja Cat performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,california,medium group of people,music festival,day 3,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,stage – performance space,doja cat

20. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – City Girls Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Yung Miami of City Girls perform onstage at the Sahara Tent during 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 day 1 on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,california,three people,weekend activities,music festival,entertainment event,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,yung miami,city girls – band

21. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – City Girls Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Yung Miami of City Girls perform onstage at the Sahara Tent during 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 day 1 on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,california,three people,weekend activities,music festival,entertainment event,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,yung miami,city girls – band

22. 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – City Girls Source:Getty INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Yung Miami and JT of City Girls perform onstage at the Sahara Tent during 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 day 1 on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,concert,performance,california,four people,weekend activities,music festival,entertainment event,indio – california,coachella valley music and arts festival,yung miami,jt – rapper