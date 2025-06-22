Chrisette Michele’s Autism Diagnosis Arrives To Social Media Criticism

Singer Chrisette Michele is known for her sultry vocals and gorgeous ballads like “A Couple of Forevers.” She is also known as the woman whose career was derailed by performing at Donald Trump’s first inauguration. But now she’s revealing a diagnosis that has helped her better understand some of the things she’s been through in her life and career.

Michele, 42, says she was recently told she is on the autism spectrum.

“I just learned I’m autistic. Official diagnosis. They used the word ‘severely,’” Michele posted. “I’ve been quiet on here. But… I’ve been outside. Singing. … but learning to strip the mask. One show at a time. (The irony) Just… coming to grips with a lot and giving myself room to take it all in.”

She added, “My life and its challenges finally make sense. So so much sense. Autistic. Would you get a load of that… I’ll talk more soon. Just wanted to say hi… from stage side.”

As defined by the autism advocacy organization Autism Speaks, “Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism affects an estimated 1 in 31 children and 1 in 45 adults in the United States today.”

Michele has had her share of challenges, including a miscarriage, which she shared publicly on social media. But the backlash she received for performing for Trump’s first inauguration in 2017, hurt her reputation and possibly her career. Though she has performed regularly in recent years and is currently on tour, Michele said she was hurt by the criticism for what she saw as a way to build a bridge to both sides.

Instead, she received death threats.

“We had security guards at my hotel doors,” Michele said in an interview with The Guardian earlier this year. “I wasn’t going to the grocery store by myself for years.” In 2017, she said the resultant stress was what caused her to lose a baby and helped end her marriage. “That was me at my most panicked, the point where I came close to doing anything to get people just to be nice to me for one second,” she said. “I thought people were never going to stop hating me. I didn’t think this would go on for years.”

And the criticism didn’t end with her latest post. Many commenters took issue with her “severe” autism diagnosis, giving the wide range of the autism spectrum. While it may indeed be severe on Michele’s end as it relates to an adult diagnosis, or autism’s symptoms, which are having difficulty processing information, connecting to others, or reading social cues, many parents of autistic children questioned the doctor’s characterization.

One commenter said, “I would like to know who made this diagnosis because it BS, as a mother to a non verbal child on the spectrum, I can say with my whole chest you do NOT have SEVERE Autism. I’m tired of people acting like this is a tik tok trend and spreading misinformation for clout or sympathy.”

Another commenter tried to provide some nuance to the criticism, saying “My 12 year old is nonverbal, has childhood apraxia and is level 3 autistic, which is considered severely/profound autistic. This is so insulting to me and other parents that are actually dealing with severely autistic children on a daily basis. You ARE NOT severely autistic, FULL STOP. People are making a mockery of autism and it’s extremely, disgusting, disrespectful and hurtful. I’m not saying that you’re not on the spectrum…I’m saying you are not severely autistic. Anyone have any questions? Please visit @life_with_severe_autism and watch her video for a complete understanding.”

Though drawing criticism once again, Michele has potentially opened up a conversation about adult autism and how it can show up. As she said, there is more conversation to come. In the meantime, you can see Michele on tour in selected cities through Aug. 15.

See social media’s reaction to her diagnosis beow.

Chrisette Michele’s Autism Diagnosis Arrives To Social Media Criticism was originally published on cassiuslife.com

