Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts

Nearly a year after getting slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, Chris Rock’s finally addressing it on stage.

During his Chris Rock: Selective Outrage tour date in Baltimore Saturday night, Rock didn’t hold back on the name-calling and continued to joke about the person that initially got Smith riled up–Jada Pinkett.

Rock made it clear that the name of the Netflix-hosted special had much to do with Smith.

“Will Smith practices selective outrage,” Rock said, adding, “Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that s—. I didn’t have any ‘entanglements.’”

That’s an apparent reference to Jada Pinkett, who’s been married to Will for 26 years, admitted in July 2020 that she had an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina while separated in her marriage.

Rock then joked that infidelity isn’t unique to the married couple, but airing out the dirty laundry’s details during an episode of her Red Table Talk opens them up to criticism.

“His wife was f-cking her son’s friend. I normally would not talk about this sh-t… I have no idea why two talented people would do something that f-cking lowdown. We all been cheated on. Everybody in this industry has been cheated on,” Rock joked. “None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. None of us. … Why the f-ck would you do that sh-t? She hurt him way more than he hurt me, okay?”

After news of the affair went public, Rock says everyone called Smith a b-tch, but somehow he was the one punished.

“Everybody in the world called him a b-tch. I tried to call the motherf-cker. I tried to call that man and give him my condolences. he didn’t pick up for me.”

Rock then fires off a list of platforms that called Smith a b-tch, including The View, The Talk, The Breakfast Club, and Drink Champs.

“Everybody called him a bitch and who does he hit? Me. a n-gga he knows he can beat. That is some b-tch-ass sh-t.”

Rock ended the comedy show by answering a question everyone has wondered since the slap: Why didn’t he hit him back?

“You know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of White people.” Rock then dropped the mic and walked offstage as the crowd erupted.

See how Twitter’s reacting to the Netflix special below.

