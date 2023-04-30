Chris Brown, Diddy, Lola Brooke, Busta Rhymes, A$AP Rocky + More Join Pharrell At SITW

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Saturday night of Something in the Water was one you didn’t want to miss as Pharrell’s friends showed us what’s really in the water!

Pharrell had the crowd on their toes as surprise guests hit the stage. Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Lola Brooke and Virginia’s own Chris Brown had the crowd shook when they pop’d out!

Each of the artists gave their respects to Pharrell for putting together this festival, having them be a part of it and all of his contributions to the music industry over the years. Diddy put it all together nicely as he gave Pharrell his flowers in the video below.

Continue scrolling for more highlights from Pharrell & Friends in the gallery below…

