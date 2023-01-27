Chris Brown Builds “Department Store” For His Massive Clothing Collection, Twitter Says It’s Giving TJ Maxx Vibes

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Look at him now. Chris Brown took to Instagram to stunt on us and show his massive clothing collection, and folks were not impressed.

The 33-year-old singer hopped on the gram to take us on a tour of his “department store” he had to build on his property to house the massive collection of clothes he has accumulated over the years.

“Department store outside of my house, let me show y’all what this look like,” Brown said to the camera as he turned the focus to all of the racks full of coats and blazers inside the white warehouse-style building.

It appears the “Fine China” singer has hundreds and thousands of hoodies and shirts that he has no room for in his posh home, telling viewers, “I got drip man, come and see me.”

While he thought he was flexing on us, some people in The Shaderooom’s comment section. “It might be Drip but it’s organized like Marshalls …,” one follower said in response.

“Chris That’s A lot clothes but get somebody to organize all that stuff, It’s giving Burlington Coat Factory vibes or Walmart after on Black Friday vibes. S—t just all over the place,” another follower wrote.

Keeping with it giving discount department store vibes, “thought it would look like a Gucci store it’s giving tj maxx gold collection … it needs some organising.”

As expected, Twitter also had thoughts on Chris Brown hoarding so much clothing. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty

