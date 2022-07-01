10 Times Chloe Bailey Served Curves Galore On A Silver Platter

Since the start of their career, Chloe and Halle Bailey have marketed themselves as a collective. Once they separated their Instagram account, we’ve been able to witness Chloe come out of her shell. The sultry singer and songwriter has been setting the internet ablaze with her TikTok challenges and sexy wardrobe changes. From latex dresses to sequins bikinis, it has been a joy to witness Chloe’s seductive, light-hearted energy.
When it comes to fashion, Chloe errs on the racy side. There’s not a dress too short or a cut out too revealing for the young starlet. What I love most about the artist is that she shows just how multifaceted Black women are. You can be talented, introverted, confident, reserved AND sexy – simultaneously.
In honor of Chloe’s 24th birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she served curves galore on a silver platter.
1. Chloe Bailey at the BET Awards, 2022Source:Getty
Last Sunday, Chlöe Bailey performed onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The singer gave the performance of a lifetime in a racy cut out bodysuit.
2. Chloe Bailey at the Revolve Festival, 2022Source:Getty
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attended REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL on April 17, 2022 in La Quinta, California. The sisters gave festival realness with Chloe in an neon bikini and duster combo, and Halle in a knitted cover up worn over her bikini.
3. Chloe and Halle Bailey at Global Citizen Live, 2021Source:Getty
Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle attend Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The sisters oozed glamor in sheer Yousef Al Jasmi gowns.
4. Chloe Bailey at BMI Presents A Night With Lil Nas X Awards Dinner, 2021Source:Getty
Chloe Bailey attended BMI Presents A Night With Lil Nas X Awards Dinner at The Gathering Spot on October 20, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. The singer kept it simple in a crystal-embroidered mini Alexandre Vauthier dress.
5. Chloe Bailey at the BET Awards, 2021Source:Getty
Chloe Bailey attended the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The singer gave serious LEWKS in a mesh Valentino gown.
6. Chloe Bailey at Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood, 2019Source:Getty
Chloe Bailey attended Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood at The H Club Los Angeles on August 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The singer looked phenomenal in a vibrant purple single-shoulder Rhea Costa mini dress.
7. Chloe Bailey at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, 2020Source:Getty
Chloe Bailey attended the 51st NAACP Image Awards non-televised Awards Dinner on February 21, 2020 in Hollywood, California. The singer wore a black tuxedo dress.