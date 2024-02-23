Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

This week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list returns with must-watch programming. Many fan favorites are included in our list and we added some newbies, premiering this weekend. Our special ‘What to Watch’ TV list for every viewer that will excite the TV lover inside of you. Check out the trailers for this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list inside.

ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” returned this week, and fans are buzzing about the teacher’s choice of vice. In Episode four “Smoking,” which debuted Feb. 21, the Abbott crew gets candid. After a student is caught smoking, the staff come together to revamp the outdated drug policy. Janine tries to prepare the new substitute teacher for her class, but finds it challenging to give up her former role.

If comedy and nonstop laughter isn’t your vibe, maybe you want to explore something a bit more dramatic with Prime Video’s new series “Expats,” starring Nicole Kidman. We also added AMC’s “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” to the list this week as it debuts on Sunday, Feb. 25. The drama series is a post-apocalyptic horror that follows a world built on a war against the dead.

Maybe you want a bit of both drama and humor. Prime Video also offers one of our new favorites with “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. The series follows John and Jane Smith, who become secret agents for a mysterious organization. Their work puts both their skills as spies and their relationship to the test. The two have to deal with a world full of dangers.

As always, there’s something for everyone. So snuggle up on your couch this weekend and enjoy our favorite shows of the week.

Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list below:

Check Out Our ‘What to Watch’ TV List Featuring ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,’ & More was originally published on globalgrind.com