Celebs Who Are Middle Children

Posted August 12, 2019

1. Jennifer Lopez

J-Lo has two sisters, an older named Leslie and a younger named Lynda.

2. Jaden Smith

Jaden has an older brother named Trey and younger sister named Willow.

3. Zoe Saldana

Middle child between sisters Cisely and Mariel.

4. Peyton Manning

The NFL legend sits between brothers Cooper and Eli

5. Martin Luther King Jr

MLK has an older sister and younger brother

6. Diana Ross

Diana is the second of six kids

7. Michael Jordan

Jordan is one of five kids: Three older siblings Larry, James, and Deloris, and younger sister Roslyn.

8. Michael Jackson

The King of Pop’s older siblings were Rebbie, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, LaToya, and Marlon. His younger siblings were Randy and Janet.

9. John Legend

He has two brothers and a sister

10. Madonna

She has three sisters and four brothers.

