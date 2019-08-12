Celebs Who Are Middle Children

1. Jennifer Lopez J-Lo has two sisters, an older named Leslie and a younger named Lynda.

2. Jaden Smith Jaden has an older brother named Trey and younger sister named Willow.

3. Zoe Saldana Middle child between sisters Cisely and Mariel.

4. Peyton Manning The NFL legend sits between brothers Cooper and Eli

5. Martin Luther King Jr MLK has an older sister and younger brother

6. Diana Ross Diana is the second of six kids

7. Michael Jordan Jordan is one of five kids: Three older siblings Larry, James, and Deloris, and younger sister Roslyn.

8. Michael Jackson The King of Pop’s older siblings were Rebbie, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, LaToya, and Marlon. His younger siblings were Randy and Janet.

9. John Legend He has two brothers and a sister