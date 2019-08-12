Celebs Who Are Middle Children

1. Jennifer Lopez
J-Lo has two sisters, an older named Leslie and a younger named Lynda.
2. Jaden Smith
Jaden has an older brother named Trey and younger sister named Willow.
3. Zoe Saldana
Middle child between sisters Cisely and Mariel.
4. Peyton Manning
The NFL legend sits between brothers Cooper and Eli
5. Martin Luther King Jr
MLK has an older sister and younger brother
6. Diana Ross
Diana is the second of six kids
7. Michael Jordan
Jordan is one of five kids: Three older siblings Larry, James, and Deloris, and younger sister Roslyn.
8. Michael Jackson
The King of Pop’s older siblings were Rebbie, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, LaToya, and Marlon. His younger siblings were Randy and Janet.
9. John Legend
He has two brothers and a sister
10. Madonna
She has three sisters and four brothers.