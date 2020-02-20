Celebs React To The Murder Of Up And Coming Rapper Pop Smoke
Posted February 20, 2020
1.
Honestly... I’m exhausted 💔 💔💔— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 19, 2020
RIP Bashar Barakah Jackson pic.twitter.com/lE8tNfmRQQ
2.
View this post on Instagram
The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.
A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on
3.
View this post on Instagram
No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P
A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on
4.
View this post on Instagram
Lost for words right now! Smh 🤦🏽♂️ Brooklyn King! Rest up! 💙 this shit right here hit home!
A post shared by Young M.A (@youngma) on
5.
View this post on Instagram
F L Y H I G H W O O 🕊@realpopsmoke Got To Kno This Kid! Very Talented Humble Respectful And Appreciative Always Ask Questions Big Sponge To Knowledge Fast Learning Young Boss And The Huncho Was Here To Share That Anytime You Called Me! R.I.P 🙏🏾💫#MEETTHEWOO
A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on
6.
7.
8.
