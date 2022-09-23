Many believe that a pretty face and an amazing body will keep a man from cheating… but if you pay attention, some of the most beautiful celebrities have been cheated on. Some caused a public scandal, while others made money off of their infidelities. Some of the ladies ended the relationships and some were brought closer because of the cheating.
Below we’ve listed SOME of the most beautiful celebrities who have been cheated on and who stepped out on them
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
1. Hugh Grant allegedly cheated on Elizabeth Hurley with a sex workerSource:Getty
Hugh Grant arriving with girlfriend, actress and model Liz Hurley, for the World Premiere of his latest film "Mickey Blue Eyes", at the Odeon West End in London.
2. Ben Affleck allegedly cheated on Jennifer Garner with their nannySource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 18: Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner attend the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.
3. Jay Z allegedly cheated on Beyonce with an unknown woman. Beyonce cashed in on the infidelity with a hit album ‘Lemonade’Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
4. Ime Udoka allegedly on Nia Long with someone he worked withSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Nia Long and Ime Udoka attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
5. Kevin Hart allegedly cheated on Eniko Parrish with an up and coming singerSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: (L-R) Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Me Time" at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
6. Prince Charles allegedly cheated on Princess Diana with his current wifeSource:Getty
Princess Diana in an open carriage at the Garter Day ceremony alongside Prince Charles adorned in ceremonial wear in London, England, 15th June 1987.
7. Eric Benet allegedly cheated on Halle Berry with about 10 unknown womenSource:Getty
Halle Berry and Eric Benet
8. Kendu Issacs allegedly cheated on Mary J. Blige with someone she claimed to be her protegeSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 11: Recording artist Mary J. Blige (L) and husband record producer Kendu Isaacs attend Ferrari's 60th Anniversary in the USA Gala at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.
9. Tony Parker allegedly cheated on on Eva Longoria with a teammates wifeSource:Getty
NBA player Tony Parker of France and his wife actress Eva Longoria arrive on the red carpet at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on September 21, 2008.
10. The Dream allegedly cheated on Christian Millian but with who is unknownSource:Getty
NEW YORK – MARCH 09: (L-R) The Dream and Christina Millian attend The Dream album release party at Promenade on March 9, 2009 in New York City.
11. Offset allegedly cheated on Cardi B but it is unknown with whoSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Cardi B (L) and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
12. Alex Rodriguez allegedly cheated on Jennifer Jopez with a hairstylistSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrives at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
13. Tiger Woods allegedly cheated on Elin Woods with multiple womenSource:Getty
KILDARE, IRELAND – SEPTEMBER 21: Tiger Woods and his wife Elin look on during the Opening Ceremony of the 2006 Ryder Cup at The K Club on September 21, 2006 in Straffan, Co. Kildare, Ireland.
14. Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian multiple timesSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 10: Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
15. La La Anthony allegedly cheated on Carmelo Anthony with an unknown womanSource:Getty
CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 16: La La Anthony and her husband Carmelo Anthony attend the "Loving" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2016 in Cannes, France.
16. Dwayne Wade allegedly cheated on Gabrielle Union supposedly having a childSource:Getty
TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Royal Alexandra Theatre on September 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
17. Robert Mutt Lange allegedly cheated on Shania Twain with a friend of hersSource:Getty
LONDON – FEBRUARY2000: Robert John Mutt Lange, husband and producer of the US singer Shania Twain, attending a performance of Swan Lake at the Dominion Theatre in London West End, February 2000.