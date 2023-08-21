Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday was the last day to attend the 2023 annual Indiana State Fair! What better way to kick it off with some Jesus in the air? You heard that right, the Indiana State Fair held a Gospel Music Festival for the last day. This festival included a ton of local choirs, and gospel artists, as well as the legend herself, CeCe Winans. Other talents included Mr. Griffin from Get Up Morning with Erica Campbell and some of our local talents as well!

Our good brother Patrick Cole and the talented Tony Lamont were at the scene, broadcasting live from the state fair! Here’s some of what you missed:

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival was originally published on praiseindy.com