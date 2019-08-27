Cassie FINALLY Bares Her Baby Bumpin’ Belly [PHOTOS]

Yesssss Mama! We stan an over the top baby bump reveal! Last week Cassie teased her bump reveal by sharing a series of portraits, one which questioned her followers about when she should bare her belly for the world (she later deleted that caption).

But the anticipation is officially OVER. On the morning of her 33rd birthday, Cassie shared a photo of herself perched on a rock, seaside, wearing not a scrap of clothing, just strategically placed hair and a face mask.

Dramatic right? We love it. We’ve been waiting for this moment and she’s definitely feeling her own power. See the amazing photos below…

