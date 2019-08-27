HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

Cassie FINALLY Bares Her Baby Bumpin’ Belly [PHOTOS]

Posted 7 hours ago

Yesssss Mama! We stan an over the top baby bump reveal! Last week Cassie teased her bump reveal by sharing a series of portraits, one which questioned her followers about when she should bare her belly for the world (she later deleted that caption).

But the anticipation is officially OVER. On the morning of her 33rd birthday, Cassie shared a photo of herself perched on a rock, seaside, wearing not a scrap of clothing, just strategically placed hair and a face mask.

Dramatic right? We love it. We’ve been waiting for this moment and she’s definitely feeling her own power. See the amazing photos below…

 

Cassie FINALLY Bares Her Baby Bumpin’ Belly [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

33 🎉

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Birthday Suit

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Harlem. May 2019

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

5.

Related Galleries
Check Out These Red Carpet Looks From The 2019 VMAs
The Theme Song To ‘Power’ Traded Joe For Trey Songz & Fans Are Not Happy
Nia Long Hits The ’47 Meters Down: Unchained’ Red Carpet In This Mint Mini To Die For
Idris Elba Tried The Hot Wing Challenge & #BlackTwitter Turned Him Into A Meme
Nicki Minaj Brought Joe Budden On ‘Queen Radio,’ Cursed Him Out & Cut His Mic Off & Now It’s Trending
Close