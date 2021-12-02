Who would have thought Verzuz would have this type of run? Birthed during the height of the pandemic, the music battle (or celebration, depending on who’s performing) has brought together the likes of Snoop Dogg and DMX, Jeezy and Gucci Mane, as well as The Diplomats vs. The LOX just to name a few.

And tonight (Dec 2), Cleveland hometown legends Bone Thugs N Harmony will square off in a musical exchange against Three Six Mafia. Let me put some respect on their name: OSCAR winning Three Six Mafia.

Hard to predict which way tonight’s matchup will go. After all, we have been surprised in the past. But one thing is for certain, the night wouldn’t be quite as enjoyable if they missed the opportunity to perform the songs below.

Peep the gallery.

Verzuz: The Bone & Three 6 Mafia Songs We Have To Hear Tonight was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com