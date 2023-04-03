‘Blue Beetle’ Rocks In First Trailer For Upcoming DCU Film, Twitter Is Loving Jaime’s Vibes

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Rock couldn’t change the hierarchy of the DCEU with Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of The Gods flopped. Will Blue Beetle be the hero James Gunn’s DCU needs? We hope so.

Ezra Miller’s problematic a** will still be suiting up as The Flash in the upcoming June 2023 film that will serve as the official reboot of the DCEU into the DCU, but the one movie we are really curious about is Blue Beetle.

The first trailer for Blue Beetle is here, and it rocks, literally, thanks to the remix version of Lil Uzi Vert’s dance anthem “I Just Wanna Rock.”

Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai)In is the reluctant Latino hero Jaime Reyes in the film. He becomes the titular hero after alien biotechnology: the Scarab chooses him.

Initially, he ignores a warning not to open the food box the Scarab is in. Still, curiosity gets the best of him. He discovers that the alien tech, originally made to destroy the world, also protects the chosen person by blessing them with a biomechanical suit that grants its wearer incredible abilities.

Small Easter Eggs

We don’t know the full extent of the film’s plot, but the main goal is to keep the alien tech out of Victoria Kord’s (Susan Sarandon) hands. Jenny Kord (Bruna Marquezine) is probably Victoria’s daughter. She is trying to keep her mom from getting the Scarab and gives it to Jaime, basically becoming his “mentor,” in a way. Fans of the Blue Beetle comic will recognize the Kords last name because of Ted Kord.

Official Synopsis:

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

The film will be Blue Beetle’s film debut and also stars Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood, Thor) as Jaime’s grandmother, Nana, Damían Alcázar (Narcos, Narcos: Mexico) as his father, Elpidia Carrillo (“Mayans M.C.,” the “Predator” films) as his mother, Raoul Max Trujillo (the “Sicario” films, “Mayans M.C.”) as Carapax, and George Lopez (the “Rio and “Smurf” franchises) as Jaime’s Uncle Rudy.

Twitter has been reacting to the new trailer with some feeling the Latino superhero could be what the DCU needs and loving the MCU Spider-Man film vibe it is giving.

Blue Beetle powers into theaters on August 18.

