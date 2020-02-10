HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

#BlackTwitter Can’t Get Enough Of Russell Wilson’s Wash N’ Set & Neither Can We

Posted 13 hours ago

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Russell Wilson is one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game of football. He’s an incredible father, doting husband and pioneer in the natural hair movement. Ok, not so much that last one. But when the future Hall of Famer debuted his tussled and teased do, this weekend, social media couldn’t help but react. It was giving us salon owner realness.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury/VF20 / Getty

Ciara and Russell, and his half up, half down man bun,  hit the Vanity Fair Oscar’s after party last night, reigniting convo around his glorious hair. Russell looks like he stepped straight out a Dominican hair salon and onto the red carpet.

Listen, whatever you think about Russell Wilson, you can’t deny his confidence. Pull up some old school Jam and scroll through these hilarious tweets.

#BlackTwitter Can’t Get Enough Of Russell Wilson’s Wash N’ Set & Neither Can We  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

