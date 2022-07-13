Black Women Are Dominating The 2022 Emmys With Multiple Nominations

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Black women have been leaving an undeniable mark on the film and television industry over the last year, and now that hard work appears to be paying off. On July 12, the Emmys announced their nominations for September’s award ceremony, and several Black actresses currently dominate several Primetime categories.

Look no further than Quinta Brunson, the writer and creator of ABC’s hilariously funny series Abbott Elementary. The 32-year-old actress and show producer is up for three Emmy nominations this year for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy and Writing for a Comedy Series. The Philadelphia native has now become the first Black woman to be nominated with not one, not two, but three awards!

If you’re just tuning in, Brunson’s witty mockumentary-style series follows a group of passionate teachers who are determined to see their students thrive at Abbott Elementary, an underfunded public school in the city. The former YouTube star shines as the happy-go-lucky Janine Teagues, an optimistic second-grade teacher who is on a mission to enrich the lives of her students. Brunson’s funny workplace comedy has had fans peeled to their seats since the pilot series aired in September, and, to no surprise, the show will be back for a second season on ABC sometime next year.

Quinta Brunson reacts to her Emmy noms

Following the big announcement, Brunson took to Twitter to share the huge news with fans and she appeared to be at a loss for words.

“Crying shaking and throwing up has new meaning to me because I real life did all three. Still speechless. Congrats to the entire staff and cast of Abbott Elementary. And I want to share this moment with all of the people who watch and love the show. Emmy nominated, baby!” the Black Lady Sketch Show alum wrote.

Crying shaking and throwing up has new meaning to me because I real life did all three. Still speechless. Congrats to the entire staff and cast of Abbott Elementary. And I want to share this moment with all of the people who watch and love the show. Emmy nominated, baby! — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) July 12, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Brunson rose to fame by making hilarious skits on social media platforms like Instagram and Youtube. But the comedienne struck gold when she debuted her self-produced Instagram series Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date in 2014. The star went on to produce and act in content for BuzzFeed Video and developed two streaming series with BuzzFeed Motion Pictures.

Quinta Brunson isn’t the only Black actress making serious moves at the Emmys. Here are a few more talented celebs who are up for big awards this year.

Don’t forget to tune in to The 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock at 5 p.m. PT!

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

Black Women Are Dominating The 2022 Emmys With Multiple Nominations was originally published on hellobeautiful.com