Black Voters Matter Sets Eyes On 57th Anniversary Of Selma-To-Montgomery March

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After making strides last year by standing in solidarity with Howard University students to advocate for better on-campus conditions, then rallying last month on a bus tour through Texas to build voting power ahead of the state’s primary election, Black Voters Matter will set off next to honor the 57th anniversary of the historic Selma-to-Montgomery marches by reenacting the journey on a weeklong march.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The goal this time around will be similar to the aforementioned initiatives, which saw supporters at Howard U even going to the lengths of sleeping in tents to bring awareness and obtain federal funding in order to support HBCU students across the nation. The bus tour may have been even more successful, stopping at 21 Texas universities in total from Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins to Tyler Junior College and Texas College in Tyler.

More on what to expect at the 2022 “Bloody Sunday” reenactment below, via BVM:

“In an act of collaboration and solidarity, different national organizations will share the responsibility by leading activities on a particular day throughout the week, pulling together resources and supporters for an even greater impact. In addition to BVM, other national organizers for the week include: Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Repairers of the Breach, NAN/National Action Network, NAACP, AFSCME/UDW Local 3930, and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.”

Black Voters Matter itself will spearhead things on Day 4, (March 9), working alongside local residents, voters, HBCU students and supporters to deliver everything from a press conference to even teach-ins on different historical and current issues. There also will be a “Fight for the Vote” rally that concludes with the passing of a torch to the next lead organizer.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The 57th anniversary Selma-to-Montgomery reenactment march, also known as the annual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee, begins Sunday afternoon on March 6 and ends with a rally on Friday, March 11, at the Alabama State Capitol.

To get an idea of what to expect, take a look below at a few photos from the previous marches mentioned above:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE